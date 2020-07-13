Investment Week digital edition - 13 July 2020
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Sarasin shuns FAANGs in search for ‘next $1trn company
Digital Opportunities manager Josh Sambrook-Smith favours concentrated portfolio of emerging small- and mid-cap contenders
LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income ditches housing stocks in attempt to maintain 4% yield
Manager Brendan Gulston reacts to the realities of the pandemic after identifying stocks at risk of dividend disruption
Rize ETF launches 'innovative' medical cannabis ETF
Team hopes Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences UCITS ETF will "really put us on the map"
Airports: Buy, hold or sell?
With global lockdowns lifting and economies emerging from hibernation, is now the time to invest in airports?