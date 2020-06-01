Investment Week digital edition - 1 June 2020

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

Investment Week - 1 June 2020 digital edition
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

Vital signs: Fearing the healthcare 'Covid-19 bubble'

Phenomenon could match dotcom boom, managers warn

Woodford fund suspension: One year on

Liquidity mismatch remains 'elephant in room'

Fund manager interview: Pantheon's Helen Steers

"There will be winners and losers in the healthcare area, but we think there will be more winners"

Covid-19 and the global economy: Unmasking the reality of the situation

Martin Gilbert on how investors can overcome the challenges ahead

