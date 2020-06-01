Investment Week digital edition - 1 June 2020
This week's exclusive articles include:
Vital signs: Fearing the healthcare 'Covid-19 bubble'
Phenomenon could match dotcom boom, managers warn
Woodford fund suspension: One year on
Liquidity mismatch remains 'elephant in room'
Fund manager interview: Pantheon's Helen Steers
"There will be winners and losers in the healthcare area, but we think there will be more winners"
Covid-19 and the global economy: Unmasking the reality of the situation
Martin Gilbert on how investors can overcome the challenges ahead
