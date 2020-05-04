Investment Week digital edition - 4 May 2020

Latest edition of print magazine now available online

Investment Week - 4 May 2020 digital edition
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include: 

'Make or break': Handful of firms could save blue-chip index's dividend yield over 2020

Predictions amid wave of dividend cuts

Oil volaility: The crisis continues

The real reason to buy a China investment trust

China: On a butterfly's wing and a prayer?

Kepler's Callum Stokeld on the real reason to buy a China investment trust

Vietnam: Ready to fill China's supply chain gaps?

Why Beijing's neighbour could offer a great alternative for manufacturing industries

