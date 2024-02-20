Impact investing can have societal impact and financial returns

Impact investing has transformed over the last decade and with that has come opportunity, challenge, and rising awareness of the issues that affect us all.

Yet, in a market flooded with sustainability and social options, investors can find it challenging to identify strategies that make a real difference.

In this exclusive Spotlight guide, we discuss the current environment for impact investing, we look at a case study that shows social investing in action and we discuss why it is important to go global when looking for solutions that addresses both financial returns and societal impact.

