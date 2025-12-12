The Big Question: What is your single biggest investment call for 2026? – Part one

Ten experts answer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

ETPLink's Bo Bjurgert: Operational considerations for new ETP market entrants

Market Movers blog: Oracle shares slump 11% following increased data centre spending

More on Markets

The Big Question: What is your single biggest investment call for 2026? – Part one
Markets

The Big Question: What is your single biggest investment call for 2026? – Part one

Ten experts answer

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 12 December 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: How 2025 rewrote the market playbook
Markets

Deep Dive: How 2025 rewrote the market playbook

A year of surprises

Maria Nicholls
Maria Nicholls
clock 12 December 2025 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Forget market volatility, think longer term
Markets

Partner Insight: Forget market volatility, think longer term

David Herro, Co-CIO – International Equities at Harris | Oakmark, offers some timeless wisdom on short-term volatility.

David Herro, Co-CIO – International Equities at Harris | Oakmark
clock 12 December 2025 • 13 min read
Trustpilot