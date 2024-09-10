Risk assets move back into fashion with multi-asset teams in Q3

This quarter's indicator shows that risk assets are moving back into fashion, with six out of eleven of the growth assets in our indicator scoring positive sentiments. Contrast this with the start of the year when this number was just two. Japanese equities continue to be multi-asset managers' most favoured asset class by some margin – although a very small number have moved their sentiment level back down to neutral. In the previous quarter's indicator we began to see signs that multi-asset managers were looking more closely at smaller and medium-sized companies. For some, this was...