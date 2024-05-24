Deep Dive: Tight credit spreads on US corporates heightens domestic volatility risk

Role remains in adding duration

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The uncertainty around the near-term economic outlook on a regional basis has inflated corporate credit risk for domestically focused firms as spreads tighten, fund managers told Investment Week.

While the overall economic picture is improving, with inflation in developed countries falling closer to target, ongoing regional specific issues have amplified the credit risk of more economically sensitive firms, including in the US, according to Adam Whiteley, portfolio manager of the BNY Mellon Global Credit fund. Deep Dive: Divergence of MPC votes proves BoE's avoidance of groupthink Whiteley said absolute yields on US corporate bonds "remain attractive" as the health of the US economy "appears to be advancing well", with positives such as the International Monetary Fund projecti...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

RLAM chair named as successor to Finsbury Growth & Income's outgoing Simon Hayes

Scottish Mortgage sells out of Tencent as Chinese investments become more selective

More on Bonds

Deep Dive: Tight credit spreads on US corporates heightens domestic volatility risk
Bonds

Deep Dive: Tight credit spreads on US corporates heightens domestic volatility risk

Role remains in adding duration

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read
abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation
Bonds

abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation

Gives ii investors exclusive access to new fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 May 2024 • 4 min read
UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion
Bonds

UBS makes AT1 bonds worth $5bn available for equity conversion

Four outstanding AT1 issuances

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 May 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot