Deep Dive: Tight credit spreads on US corporates heightens domestic volatility risk

While the overall economic picture is improving, with inflation in developed countries falling closer to target, ongoing regional specific issues have amplified the credit risk of more economically sensitive firms, including in the US, according to Adam Whiteley, portfolio manager of the BNY Mellon Global Credit fund. Deep Dive: Divergence of MPC votes proves BoE's avoidance of groupthink Whiteley said absolute yields on US corporate bonds "remain attractive" as the health of the US economy "appears to be advancing well", with positives such as the International Monetary Fund projecti...