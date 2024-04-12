Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries

Some opting for 'better' European options

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 4 min read

Multi-asset managers are divided on whether US Treasuries remain the first port of call for sovereign bonds, with some opting for European fixed income, arguing the lack of urgency to increase household spending in the US makes other options more appealing.

The Treasury market has historically played an important role in multi-asset portfolios as a diversifier to equities over and above its fundamental return prospects. "With listed equities providing the main growth engine, any asset with a good track record of hedging stock market downturns merits special attention," argued Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors.  However, he noted that "US sovereigns struggled alongside other bonds in the reflation of 2021-3, even during flight-to-safety periods such as Q1 2022". Deep Dive: Copper supply squeeze offers potenti...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Pictet AM nears peak AT1 bonds allocation as banks recover from 2023 crisis

IMF managing director warns central banks to 'resist' calls for early rate cuts

More on Bonds

Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries
Bonds

Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries

Some opting for 'better' European options

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 4 min read
Pictet AM nears peak AT1 bonds allocation as banks recover from 2023 crisis
Bonds

Pictet AM nears peak AT1 bonds allocation as banks recover from 2023 crisis

'Everybody hated the asset class'

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 12 April 2024 • 3 min read
Federated Hermes' Fraser Lundie: Honey, I shrunk the credit market
Bonds

Federated Hermes' Fraser Lundie: Honey, I shrunk the credit market

Valuation and uncertainty struggle

Fraser Lundie
clock 09 April 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot