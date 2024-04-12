Deep Dive: Multi-asset managers split on benefits of US Treasuries

The Treasury market has historically played an important role in multi-asset portfolios as a diversifier to equities over and above its fundamental return prospects. "With listed equities providing the main growth engine, any asset with a good track record of hedging stock market downturns merits special attention," argued Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors. However, he noted that "US sovereigns struggled alongside other bonds in the reflation of 2021-3, even during flight-to-safety periods such as Q1 2022". Deep Dive: Copper supply squeeze offers potenti...