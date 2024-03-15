Deep Dive: Discounts are 'attractive' entry points but context is paramount

Trusts vs companies

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 4 min read

In 2023, investment trusts traded at near record discounts – some of which continued into 2024 – providing “attractive” buying options for several managers and investors. But not all discounts, for either companies or trusts, should be considered investment opportunities.

Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff, investment trust research analyst at Kepler Partners, explained that while discounts allow investors to buy a portfolio of assets below its stated value, they "must be viewed in context". Drawing a comparison over a trust's own history can be an efficient way to understand changes over time, as well as compare it with long-term averages, he noted. Discount scales should also be applied, as some discounts may be "wide statistically versus their own average, but a narrowing of the discount as it returns to mean, or even better narrower, may only add a few percent...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Bank of England in 'no rush' to cut rates but growing MPC consensus fuels market speculation

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot