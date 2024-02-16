Deep Dive: 'Confusing' post-Brexit regulation still needs 'ironing out'

Despite the eighth anniversary of the EU referendum fast approaching, industry professionals have highlighted that post-Brexit regulation for financial services remains “confused” and in need of “ironing out”.
Discussing the state of UK-EU regulations post-Brexit, experts agreed that negotiations have taken much longer than anticipated and there are still several issues that need addressing, with the longer-term impact and ramifications potentially taking years to be fully understood. Deep Dive: Interest rates uncertainty fuels investor interest in short-term fixed income ETFs When Chancellor Jeremy Hunt introduced the Edinburgh Reforms in December 2022, the move was supposed to offer clarity and certainty on post-Brexit regulation. Some of the measures set out included replacing the pac...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes