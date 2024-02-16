Deep Dive: 'Confusing' post-Brexit regulation still needs 'ironing out'

Discussing the state of UK-EU regulations post-Brexit, experts agreed that negotiations have taken much longer than anticipated and there are still several issues that need addressing, with the longer-term impact and ramifications potentially taking years to be fully understood. Deep Dive: Interest rates uncertainty fuels investor interest in short-term fixed income ETFs When Chancellor Jeremy Hunt introduced the Edinburgh Reforms in December 2022, the move was supposed to offer clarity and certainty on post-Brexit regulation. Some of the measures set out included replacing the pac...