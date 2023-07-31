Home REIT's investment policy overhaul reveals depth of issues facing the trust

When AEW’s appointment as manager was announced in May, the Home REIT board stressed that stabilisation of the property portfolio was a “key priority”.

On Friday (28 July), Home REIT revealed it had scheduled a general meeting for 21 August 2023 to allow shareholders to vote on a raft of changes to its investment policy, including a stabilisation period that would enable the managers to invest in a wider range of assets.

During the stabilisation period, the trust expects to undertake a programme of re-tenanting and rationalisation of the portfolio to stabilise its financial condition and satisfy the objective of maximising income and capital returns.

The proposed investment policy overhaul is an attempt to remedy the trust's rent collection issues, which have continued to worsen as the board revealed rent collection for the period from 1 May to 30 June had fallen to just 7%.

"The rent collection statistic is far worse than anything I have ever seen in property, worse than the depths of the pandemic, and indicates that the rot that has set in is deeper than we thought," said Oli Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot.

‘Wide reaching' changes

In a research note on Friday, Numis analyst Andrew Rees said the proposed changes to Home REIT's investment policy are "wide reaching" and speak to the scale of the issues facing the trust.

"The change to variable lease lengths and rent profiles on assets that have any residential use is a far cry from the 20-30 year inflation-linked leases for homeless accommodation assets on which the fund was initially launched," he said.

"These changes will naturally reduce the fund's contractual rent; however, when only 7% of billable rent is being collected one could argue that the net impact of this is less significant and the lower contractual rent is not the most pressing challenge the fund faces."

According to Rees, many shareholders will be questioning why it has taken until now for the proposed investment policy changes that allow AEW to take the first steps in this regard are only being published now.

"Given it has taken so long to get to this point, the prospect of a two-year stabilisation period until August 2025, with the possibility of a further year (August 2026), is uninspiring in our view and likely to leave even sympathetic shareholders increasingly frustrated," he added.

Pivot away from social housing

Quilter's Creasey said the proposal does not feel revolutionary, and therefore expects shareholders to vote in favour, "not least because it gets things moving".

"The policy change will give AEW two years of relative freedom to get the portfolio back under control. The managers can invest in anything residential, rather than being restricted to homeless charities, which will presumably allow them to stabilise rents collected," he said.

"The longer term plan is to return to "predominantly homeless" support, meaning the managers will probably broaden the scope of the tenants quite quickly, then spend the next 18 months or so tightening it back again, but presumably at steady pace and with considerable thought to tenant covenant quality."

According to Creasey, a failure to pass this resolution will put the entire process back a number of steps - as AEW will not take on the mandate - and will mean the shares remain suspended for even longer.

However, Jennifer Morrissey, partner at Harcus Parker, a law firm representing shareholders in a claim against Home REIT, noted the proposed investment policy changes present an "immediate pivot" away from a focus on social housing.

In October 2020, Home REIT floated on the London Stock Exchange to become the first real estate investment trust focused solely on reducing homelessness. Since IPO, the former FTSE 250 trust has raised over £850m in equity to deliver on this objective.

"We learn that the capital invested by shareholders to support homeless and vulnerable people will now be used on ‘any form of residential use'," Morrissey said.

"The board's announcement today indicates how little knowledge the board had of properties within its portfolio, their condition, underlying occupancy, the tenants' abilities to meet rental payments, the standards of quality, safety and compliance despite confirming the opposite to shareholders in a number of previous market-facing statements."

Shareholders consider ‘formal action'

The Home REIT board said the changes to the investment policy had been proposed in consultation with key shareholders. However, according to Pietro Nicholls, portfolio manager at RM Funds and a Home REIT shareholder, not all of the top 30 investors have been involved in the process.

"As far as I am aware, the board and AEW have spoken only to a handful of shareholders and certainly not all the top 30. I have had ten shareholders reach out in the last fortnight urging for more formal actions," he said.

Such formal action could include calling a general meeting to remove chair Lynne Fennah. Nicholls has previously called for an overhaul of the board, starting with the appointment of a senior non-executive director to oversee the appointment of a new chair.

"We are sitting down with the new broker and AEW next week, so holding off considering next steps until we have met and also reviewed in detail the circular issued [on Friday]," he added.

David Robertson, founder of The Boatman Capital, activist investor and Home REIT shareholder, has once again called for the removal of the board.

"The Home REIT Board has overseen a catastrophic collapse in this business but now wants a broader investment remit. They could not get investing in property right so why should we trust them to do anything else? The current directors have no credibility and should go," he said.

Numis' Rees added that although the findings of an internal investigation released in May sought to shine the spotlight on the actions of the previous manager, the board still has "a long way to go to regain credibility in the eyes of shareholders".

Limited disclosure on accounts

Shareholders have also raised concerns about the limited disclosure on the publication of the trust's accounts for the period to 31 August 2022, which have been overdue for several months, leading to the temporary suspension of Home REIT's shares in January.

The publication of its annual results, and therefore the recommencement of trading in its shares, will not be made until at least late 2023, with Jones Lang LaSalle recently appointed as the new valuer.

"The company is continuing to delay the publication of its accounts and has provided no adequate explanation as to what happened behind the scenes, who is responsible and how the shareholders will be compensated for their losses," said Morrissey.

Mark Bentley, a Home REIT shareholder and director at Sharesoc, said that while the proposals "seem sensible", he noted there is one important thing missing from Friday's statement.

"Is the board seeking to recover losses incurred as a result of the actions of the previous manager and/or vendors of the properties purchased?," he said.

"Those responsible for this fiasco, as outlined in the announcement of 30 May, need to be held to account and the board should seek to recover as much as possible of the losses from those responsible. This is a matter for the board and not for the new investment manager."