Private equity trust discounts ease most among alternatives in H1

Overall, 101 out of 140 portfolios recorded a negative percentage point shift from 1 January 2023 up to and including 30 June 2023.

Overall, 101 out of 140 portfolios recorded a negative percentage point shift in their market value to net asset value between 1 January and 30 June 2023.

This follows Investment Week's examination of the listed equities sectors of the AIC, which found that IT Global trusts suffered the biggest premium and discount changes across the period.

Scottish Mortgage suffers Global sector's biggest discount widening in H1

The studies were separated because discounts for trusts in the alternatives sectors were calculated on a more infrequent basis than listed equity sectors due to different reporting periods.

Within the alternatives universe, only two sectors averaged an overall positive percentage point shift to the trusts' premiums and discounts: IT Insurance & Reinsurance Strategies and IT Private Equity.

IT Private Equity and IT Insurance & Reinsurance sectors premium/discount changes over H1

The former was comprised of just three portfolios, which all recorded a positive change in their ratings, including the two largest increases in the study.

The CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities C shares and CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities trust experienced a 78.49 percentage point and 134.91 percentage point shift, respectively.

Launched in 2019, the CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities trust acts as a feeder portfolio for the Markel CATCo Reinsurance fund, investing all its investment proceeds from global catastrophic reinsurance risk protections assets and seeks to provide an annual dividend LIBOR plus 5% of net asset value.

The IT Private Equity sector averaged a 21.9 percentage point increase in portfolios ratings, the highest average sector rerating in the analysis.

Recent studies have seen trusts focused on private assets running on pronounced discounts for some time, with analysts arguing they have been "underwhelmed" by the discount management in the space over recent years.

Private equity trusts under threat as discounts continue to widen

3i Group, currently the largest investment trust with a market cap of £18.7bn, had the biggest overall change to its discount within the IT PE sector, improving its rating by 30.33 percentage points.

This saw it rise from a -17.48% discount at the start of the year to end June on a 12.85% premium.

This was more than double the second largest positive change in the sector, with Princess Private Equity Holding's market value up 13.75 percentage points overall, ending on a -28.52% discount.

On the downside, the IT Property UK Commercial sector experienced the largest average negative change at a group level, at -13.47 percentage points.

IT Property UK Commercial sector premium/discount changes over H1

From this sector, the Supermarket Income REIT saw the biggest individual negative change, with its discount widening by 30.49 percentage points in the course of six months, slipping from a 5.67% premium at the start of the year to a -24.72% discount.

The trust reported a 17% drop in its net asset value over the six months to 31 December 2022, which the management attributed to a fall in property valuations caused by broader interest rate policy changes.

Additionally, just eight out of 23 trusts experienced a positive change in the IT Flexible Investment sector, with an average -5.08 percentage point shift for the period.