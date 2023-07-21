Deep Dive: Property is facing a 'recalibration' in light of higher interest rates

Property’s attractiveness as an asset class is being challenged in light of higher interest rates, given that other investment avenues now present more appealing risk-adjusted return expectations.

Simon Marx, head of research at Lothbury Investment Management, said the UK real estate market was at a "critical juncture", emerging from the global pandemic "only to hit upon the twin challenges" of a high inflationary environment and the rapid re-setting of interest rates.

While the economy has nonetheless shown some signs of resilience in recent months, he argued challenges are mounting since inflationary pressures remain high in the UK.

This looked unlikely to subside for at least a year, as Marx said his outlook was for interest rates to remain "elevated and volatile" for the next 12 months.

According to Marx, property's attractiveness as an asset class was being challenged in light of higher interest rates, given that other investment avenues now present more appealing risk-adjusted return expectations.

"Real estate will need to champion its other benefits; namely its performance diversification and its bond/equity hybrid profile," Marx added.

"As the UK real estate market undergoes recalibration during this risk-off period, many investors should revisit the reasons as to why they were invested in this small but important asset class in the first place."

He noted that diversification, high contracted income and the potential to have a positive impact on the planet are all compelling reasons. However, for those higher up the risk curve, sharply adjusted prices is a "rare and short window of opportunity" to enter the market at a discount.

Richard Parfect, fund manager at Momentum Global Investment Management, said the most significant change over the last 12 months in the property space has been the increase of gilt yields, which provide the reference benchmark for property yields.

"Independent valuers of the physical buildings held by REITs have marked down property values across the board, regardless of property type," he said. "Added to this, as REITs are listed, investors are ascribing their own valuation to the sector by pricing the companies at quite material discounts to NAV."

The fact that increased gilt yields have attracted investors away from "bond proxies" such as property, resulting in dividend yields of over 7% in many cases, gives investors a "good starting point," Parfect noted.

"As share prices are seeing discounts to reduced NAVs of over 20% in many cases, we see some cushion to capital values," he said.

Meanwhile, Lothbury's Marx noted that as property loans equating to 10-15% of typical investment turnover are set to be renewed in each of the next two years, a further softening in values may materialise as motivated sellers emerge.

"Cash buyers will see this as an opportunity to acquire properties at potentially favourable prices," he said.

As the economy settles, Marx argued "core" investors will focus on those sectors with attractive supply/demand fundamentals that can generate stable income and rental growth, such as urban logistics and most categories within the broad residential sector.

"The clamour for life sciences and, to a lesser extent, other healthcare subsectors, will be undiminished; however, operational risks and a small investable universe are real barriers to entry," he said.

A report by researchers at Columbia and New York University predicted that rising vacancy rates and declining asset prices could wipe over $500bn of value from the US office market.

Michael Gobitschek, portfolio manager at SKAGEN m², said that while this might prove to be far-fetched, greater hybrid working is "creating a dent in short-term demand and longer-term uncertainty".

"Fundamentals for the office segment in the US have deteriorated. Occupancy levels have remained low as many employees continue to prefer working from home - particularly in cities like San Francisco and New York - and although the trend is reverting, it is too slow," he said.

The SKAGEN m² portfolio invests in undervalued companies in property real estate segments with long-term tailwinds from supportive structural trends, such as urbanisation, ageing populations, sustainability and digitalisation.

One of the sectors the fund is betting on is data centres, as seen through its recent purchase of DigitalBridge. Gobitschek said the company, which operates and invests across data centres, cell towers, fibre networks, small cells and edge infrastructure, became "too cheap to ignore".

Richard Williams, property analyst at QuotedData, said there was "optimism" that valuations in the logistics sector are stabilising. If this is the case, he argued logistics-focused companies look cheap.

One such company is Tritax EuroBox, which is trading on a discount to NAV of around 40%, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, which he said looks "undeserved".

The trust, which holds £1.3bn in assets, invests in a portfolio of continental European warehouses focused on rental growth. Its dividend, which currently yields around 8.4%, is "fully covered" by earnings and its debt cost is one of the lowest in the sector, he said.

Another trust that Williams said was "unloved" but "deserving of more attention", was the abrdn Property Income (API) trust, which is trading on a discount to NAV of 41%, according to data from the AIC.

API invests in a diversified portfolio of UK property that is skewed towards the industrial and logistics sector, which comprises 53.4% of the portfolio. This sector has suffered a "rapid price correction", but is showing signs of stabilising and should be the first to rebound, Williams noted.

"A re-rating of real estate share prices should come once inflation is brought under control and signs emerge that interest rates will start to come down to a sustainable level, hopefully early next year. In the meantime, API pays a healthy dividend (8.5% on the current share price) while you wait," he added.