Speaking to Investment Week, Venetia Bell, chief sustainability officer at GIB Asset Management, explained that while headlines are often dominated by the supply of green technologies, the demand catalysts play an important role in the transition.

Pointing to the recent Inflation Reduction Act in the USA that had a large focus on climate provisions, Bell cited the bill's extension of the solar investment tax credit for 10 years at 30%.

"This, along with the introduction of a tax credit for stand-alone battery storage, is expected to increase solar deployments by five times their 2020 levels," she added.

One area set to benefit is increased electrification, with both access to basic electricity increasing globally and the adoption of advanced green technology boosting existing demand.

"Whether it is the adoption of electric vehicles or heat pumps, the shift to electric power is already having a significant impact on electricity consumption," Bell noted. "It is estimated that heat pumps alone can lead to a 30% increase in household electricity consumption, and adding both an EV and heat pump typically leads to a 50% increase in electricity use."

But, as she explained, green technologies are also increasing the efficiency of energy generating and consuming products.

"Heat pumps are around three times more efficient than traditional boilers, so it is no surprise that they now account for more than 60% of global sales. There is a supporting ecosystem for electrification, including charging systems, batteries and battery recycling, as well as investment needed to make products highly energy efficient (e.g. HVAC, LEDs and insulation)."

Inherent to a greater demand for electrification is the need for a more efficient, resilient and larger electricity grid, however, Bell sees an opportunity for investors in this area.

"Research from Princeton estimates that the US electricity transmission system will need to expand by 60% by 2030," she noted. "This presents an opportunity for investors, given the needed inputs such as high voltage transformers and cabling for distribution, as well as smarter grid management components/software, and the existing bottlenecks in the supply of some of these components."

Resource scarcity

The period of increased demand for such technologies also comes in conjunction with increasing strain on resources, said Shannon Lancaster, fund analyst at Ravenscroft.

"Over the coming decades, there will be more people on the planet living for longer, which means the demand for already strained resources like energy, water, food and healthcare grows," she said.

To solve this issue, Lancaster argued the global economy must shift from a linear mode of production and consumption to a circular model, another transition set to offer investors a range of opportunities.

For Lancaster, Robeco Smart Materials was one such fund that provided access to this growth, offering investors a vehicle to profit from technologies, products and services relating to the extraction, transformation and efficient processing of innovative materials.

She explained the managers view their investable universe through clusters, including process technologies, smart manufacturing and advanced and transformational materials.

As a result of this process, the firm owns Ansys, a business which provides companies with a Computer Aided Design system that enables a substantial reduction in waste in the design process.

"Dyson, for example, would have previously built hundreds of physical prototypes of products, leading to a huge waste of time and materials," she said. "Creating products virtually and having the ability to test them through the Ansys CAD system allows for issues to be found quicker than through building physical prototypes and learning the rather slow way that something needs to be amended."

For Vineta Salale, portfolio strategist for focused equity at GMO, biofuels were a key area in which to invest, allowing the transition away from internal combustion engine vehicles reliant on fossil fuels to occur in a multi-tiered process.

"Biofuels have a much smaller carbon footprint than oil-based fuels and provide the same or better performance," she explained. "Importantly, biofuels require little to no infrastructure investment, a far cry from that required to enable mass penetration of electric vehicles.

"In addition, biofuels can help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors like long-haul trucking, shipping and airline travel."

She also noted the sector is capable of engineering such fuels utilising waste products, such as cooking oils and greases or animal fats, rather than intercepting the food supply chain.

One sector she has avoided is agricultural chemicals, a position the team has taken following research into the area as a potential play on climate.

While pesticides, herbicides, insecticides and fungicides "significantly improve crop yields", Salale noted that research has further demonstrated links between crop chemical usages and impacts on animal and human health, which leaves the manufacturers open to "substantial litigation risk".

As emerging precision agriculture aims to reduce chemical usage by up to 80%, according to Salale, the risks outweighed the benefits in the sector.

As GIB Asset Management's Bell noted: "While the increasing demand for green tech is creating a significant opportunity for investors, it is important to be discerning."