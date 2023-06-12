Stock Spotlight: $1trn Nvidia 'go-to solution for generative AI'

'Now, as we stand at the threshold of the generative AI era, Nvidia appears set to assume the mantle.'

Nvidia briefly hit a $1trn market cap in late May, the first AI chip maker to reach the milestone and one of only nine firms to ever achieve that landmark.

The company reported higher than expected revenues for the three months to April 2023 at $7.2bn, and forecast revenue to July at $11bn - more than 50% higher than analyst predictions.

In a note last week, Bank of America maintained its ‘Buy' rating for the company, arguing the recent surge of demand for its data centre business was sustainable and showed no signs of concentration risk, despite being "unique".

Managers and analysts concurred with BofA's analysis and suggested the company is not only set to benefit from the surge in demand for AI solutions, but is also believed to become a leader in the market.

James Ford, equity analyst at Charles Stanley, said the spotlight on Nvidia's significant quarter-over-quarter growth "created a narrative of rising budgets for generative AI infrastructure, in which Nvidia stands to benefit".

He added the firm breaching a $1trn market cap represented a case for its graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture over the traditional central processing unit (CPU).

"Nvidia's full stack solution and leadership position in the GPU market supports the expectation that the company will be a primary beneficiary of the growing demand for AI applications," he said.

Valuation

Tom Riley, portfolio manager of AXA WF Robotech at AXA Investment Managers, agreed with the company's growth potential and trajectory, and also noted Nvidia was trading at around 50x 2024 P/E before it released its quarterly results but has since fallen below that level.

Ahead of its Q2 results on 24 May, the firm's share price traded at $305.4. It then hit $401.1 on 30 June, and at the time of publication, its share price sat around $390, according to data from MarketWatch.

Riley noted that following the publication of its quarterly results and despite significantly higher share price and earnings estimates "it is now trading at a P/E of roughly 40x - broadly in line with its average over the last five years".

He continued: "It is hard to make the case that Nvidia is cheap at these levels, but interesting to note that given the magnitude of the earnings upgrades, the valuation levels are lower than they were, even given the strong share price performance."

Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said Nvidia's strong and sudden growth was likely due to the company becoming the "go-to solution for generative AI - a domain that encompasses not only high-end chips but also sophisticated software and efficient networking between GPUs".

Some of the biggest giants in the tech space - including Google and Meta - have chosen Nvidia to help boost their cloud infrastructure, he noted, contributing further to a surge in demand for the company's offering.

Barringer described this development as a "significant turning point in the realm of computing", comparing it to IBM's developments in the mainframe space, Microsoft and Intel's developments for the PC and Apple's revolution of the smartphone market.

"Now, as we stand at the threshold of the generative AI era, Nvidia appears set to assume the mantle," he added.

Threat vs growth

As Nvidia was enjoying rapid growth, health professionals around the world published research in BMJ Global Health claiming AI could be a threat to human life.

Charles Stanley's Ford said the study and its claims "raise valid concerns" over the impact artificial technology could have, which "do need addressing"

Quilter Cheviot's Barringer echoed Ford's caution, arguing there needs to be a focus on "ethical and safety concerns", while at the same time creating an environment for "more responsible AI technologies" to flourish.

Ford raised some concerns, however, over the sustainability of such rapid growth over a longer time horizon. He noted that similar sectors, including the semiconductor industry, have been subject to "cyclicality", with the potential risk of oversupply further down the line.

He said: "Overall, AI is a long-term secular trend, and recent developments have not changed this. AI continues to be integrated into an increasing number of products and applications and the computations required are more suited for GPUs over CPUs. Nvidia appears well positioned to capitalise on this trend.

"However, we see risks related to potential oversupply which introduces uncertainty in future growth. Therefore, we are cautious about its current valuation and believe that the risk-reward trade-off is not sufficient, preferring to look for a more attractive entry point or to gain exposure to AI through other related investments."