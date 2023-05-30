Stock Spotlight: Ryanair cruises towards record highs following strong results

The firm’s stock price has climbed 42.9% year-to-date, though still remains below pre-pandemic highs | Credit: iStock

In its full year results published last week (22 May), the Irish airline reported 169 million passengers last year, a 74% jump to an all-time high, compared to 97 million passengers a year prior and the previous record of 149 million.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, said the airline was aiming to reach 225 million passengers by 2026 and become debt free "in the next three to four years".

The firm's stock price has climbed 42.9% year-to-date, though still remains below pre-pandemic highs, according to data from MarketWatch.

Jaime Rowbotham, equity research analyst at Deutsche Bank, said the firm's shares had "reacted positively" to the figures, rising 6% in the three days following its publication, which the analyst noted had closed the performance gap Ryanair had with its peers.

The results "did not disappoint" for Rowbotham, who has previously predicted the firm would remain "a structural winner" in European aviation.

The firm's stock had fallen by almost half between February and October 2022, as investors worried about the effects of high inflation and interest rates, but has since rebounded near last February's highs.

'Impressive annual performance'

Ryanair's result came in about 2% ahead of consensus expectations in both EBITDA and net profit, according to Rowbotham, which Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, described as "solid", enabling the shares to recover "some of their losses" that came after easyJet's results the week before.

Earlier this month, easyJet reported it had slashed net losses in the first half of the year, which saw a stock price bounce of around 8%, according to MarketWatch.

While the "challenges of the pandemic" and the Russian invasion of Ukraine both "heavily weighed on passenger traffic", the sector as a whole has begun to recover, argued Scholar, who credited Ryanair's "impressive annual performance" to a recovery in passenger numbers and "fortuitous fuel hedging", in particular.

But rising oil costs remain a major headwind for airlines, even if the price has fallen from its 2022 peak, as Adam Vettese, analyst at eToro, said: "Volatile oil prices remain a major threat to profitability, even though airlines try to hedge their fuel costs."

He said: "Ryanair's fuel bill rose 113% last year and is expected to add €1bn to its cost base in the 2024 financial year."

Q4 fare revenues also came in ahead of expectations, Rowbotham noted, adding the firm reported "a healthy €0.56bn net cash position".

Costs for the firm dropped to €31 per passenger, excluding fuel, which was also a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts predicted the strong levels of passenger demand would continue into the summer and Scholar also noted Ryanair was expecting "a strong summer for bookings" but warned of a challenging winter as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

She added: "European short-haul summer capacity is expected to hit 90-95% of pre-Covid levels with CEO Michael O'Leary commenting that there is no sign yet that inflation is hitting demand, even though its airfares are up 10% on pre-Covid levels."

However, Rowbotham said the firm only expected a "modest improvement" in net profits next year due to fuel and non-fuel unit cost headwinds.

Despite the delivery of more fuel-efficient 737 Max jets, the firm said it expected its fuel bill for the next year to increase by over €1bn.

Ongoing uncertainty over the timing of new aircraft deliveries from Boeing was also a concern for the firm, according to its chief financial officer Neil Sorahan.

Meanwhile, Conor Dwyer, equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley, raised the airline's price target from €20 to €23, and identified it as a ‘top pick' in the sector, replacing previous champion Wizz Air.

Ryanair's cost focus through the pandemic - and balance sheet recovery since - help position it in "an enviable position versus the rest of the sector," Dwyer argued, adding that normalising capex has set the firm up for "a material acceleration in cash generation over the next three years."

Beauchamp concluded: "The airline has high hopes for the summer, and with recession worries being pushed back once more, a strong summer of trading seems to beckon."