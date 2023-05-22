Stock Spotlight: British American Tobacco sees light in non-combustibles

BATS' stock price has been on a steady decline over the last year, dropping 22%, according to data from MarketWatch.

Bowles' sudden exit came after BATS agreed to pay over $635m to the US as a result of a subsidiary's admission it had conspired to violate sanctions by selling tobacco products to North Korea, although no official reason was given for his resignation.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research, Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that Marroco had "a few burning challenges to meet head on" in his new position, arguing that strong governance needed to be "front and centre" of his priorities.

Stock Spotlight: No fears of Burberry abandoning UK despite chair's pessimistic comments

The new CEO has worked at BATS since 1992 and sat on the board for the last four years.

According to Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, Marroco "has played a crucial role in the formulation of the strategy that is now in place".

Garry White, chief investment commentator at Charles Stanley, agreed, arguing that as a result of his time as finance director, Marroco "knows the company inside out".

This means there is "unlikely to be any major change in group strategy in the short term", White said, as the firm aims for 50 million consumers of non-combustible products by 2030.

Even if the new CEO did want to carve out a new path for the firm, White said he had "little choice than to follow this strategy, as governments continue to try and get smokers to give up".

Pivot from cigarettes

The core of BATS' business - cigarettes - has been in structural decline thanks to government action and negative health effects. Quilter Cheviot's Beckett suggested the firm's shift to an emphasis on "reduced risk products, such as heated tobacco and vaping" demonstrates a recognition of the move.

He said: "We expect Marroco will continue with this given that is where the growth agenda currently lies."

Richard Marwood, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, agreed, adding cigarette alternatives could prove to be even more profitable than traditional products in the future, with non-combustibles the "future" of BATS' model.

Popularity of ESG investing wanes among UK investors

According to Quilter Cheviot data, the e-cigarette market has grown quickly, with BATS' latest results revealing sales growth of 37% in the space, while losses declined 61%, resulting in a prediction of profitability by next year.

However, this strategy does not come without risk. White explained vaping was still a relatively new industry with unpredictable future market dynamics.

Nathan also noted that non-combustible products were also coming under "increased scrutiny", pointing to Australia's decision to ban imports of non-prescription vapes.

It was also facing some stiff competition from fellow tobacco firm Philip Morris, which Beckett noted was trading at 17x this year's expected earnings, compared to 7.5x for BATS.

BATS' stock price has been on a steady decline over the last year, dropping 22% in 12 months, according to data from MarketWatch.

"Over the whole range of reduced risk products, they are likely to always be behind the curve on this compared to Philip Morris, but they have strong brands and are gaining share," he said.

He argued the valuation of BATS remained too low, noting the firm "has been able to maintain strong pricing power", which has helped offset the decline in the sale of traditional cigarettes.

Possible delisting

A move to New York has also been hinted at by the company, which comes following a spate of firms upping sticks and shifting their listing from the UK to the US.

Earlier this year, fifth-largest shareholder GQG Partners pressured the group to move its listing to the US, with founder Rajiv Jain describing it as an "orphan in Europe".

Beckett said: "Given the chatter on the state of the London market, it would not be out of the realms of possibility".

FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

He added while a change in listing would not fix "many of the structural challenges the business has", a move may widen its investor pool and provide more exposure to value funds.

However, the other experts were sceptical if the move would come to fruition, with Marwood noting that while BATS was "rated lowly on the London market", this was also the case for fellow cigarette manufacturer Altria in the US.

White agreed, adding that while one shareholder had called for a move so far, "the comments do not mean any move is likely to happen soon".

ESG considerations

ESG considerations were also a key consideration for those interested in the stock, as White argued the push into next-generation products could "help improve its ESG credentials", and that investors must consider the group's "direction of travel".

However, Beckett described cigarettes as "inherently flawed products, which cause significant negative health outcomes for many consumers".

While the company has begun to reinvent itself, it still generates "the vast majority of its revenue" from cigarettes, he said.

Beckett also noted the poor labour practices within the supply chain of growing tobacco, adding that while the group has introduced policies to prevent this, it has "often fallen below the standards that it aspires to".

However, Marwood described the ESG considerations for tobacco businesses as "complex", stating that while smoking has negative health outcomes, there are still people who want to continue smoking, either due to addiction or enjoyment.

He argued that while that demand is still there, "it is better that it is supplied by highly regulated and closely scrutinised companies" than through illicit trade.