Stock Spotlight: Uber set for a smoother ride after bucking pandemic era headwinds

From a weak 2021/22 period, which saw the company's shares sell off significantly, the stock has risen more than 28% so far in 2023, according to data from Morningstar.

The rebound has come amid a wider recovery in technology stocks after a torrid 2022 for the sector. Fellow tech-darling stocks Meta and Tesla are each up by about 70% so far this year, as the Federal Reserve nears the peak of its rate hike cycle and as inflation rates begin to fall.

However, various factors specific to Uber have driven the stock this year, according to Ali Moghrabi, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

These include the firm's solid fourth quarter 2022 results, which included year-over-year growth in users, order frequency and monetisation and margin expansion.

Uber's management also said it is confident it will hit quarterly profitability at some point in 2023, which supports assumptions the firm will hit full-year profitability in 2024, Moghrabi said.

The stock has also benefited from some geopolitical factors, he added, including the California appeals court ruling in March that upheld Proposition 22, meaning drivers and couriers will remain classified as contractors under the state's law.

Pandemic recovery

Uber fared "extremely well" during the pandemic thanks to Uber Eats, according to interactive investor's head of investments Victoria Scholar, which she said benefited from a surge in takeaway demand.

Its mobility business, however, suffered when travel largely came to a standstill during the Covid lockdowns. Almost three years on, Uber's ride hailing business has enjoyed the return to economic normality post pandemic, with a pick-up in demand for business and recreational travel in major cities, she added.

In February, when the company reported on earnings and revenue, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended a positive 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever", adding the pandemic's impact on the company's mobility business was "now well and truly behind us".

In the period, Uber surpassed two billion trips globally and overall gross bookings jumped by 19%, as some of the headwinds that faced Uber during the economic reopening after the lockdowns, such as driver shortages, improved materially.

Following the lifting of the Covid lockdown restrictions, Uber found it difficult to recruit enough drivers back to its platform.

According to Arthur Castle, head of equity research at Charles Stanley, this constrained the recovery and forced Uber to increase incentives, reducing its take rate — the percentage the company takes on each booking on the platform.

However, over the past few quarters the situation has materially improved and reached an all-time high of 5.4 million drivers, which should help relieve some of the pressure seen on take rates, Castle said.

Headwinds

With inflation remaining high globally, there were concerns on the impact of consumer spending, particularly in Uber's delivery business. While the firm has been impacted in some markets, overall demand has held up well relative to expectations, Castle said.

However, with economic conditions expected to deteriorate, Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, argued the ride hailing and delivery sector faces a challenge.

"If consumers turn more cautious and save cash by entertaining more cheaply at home, the trend for expensive takeaways and trips into town could start to fall by the wayside," she said.

ii's Scholar agreed: "The risk for Uber is around a softening consumer given the headwinds facing the macroeconomy. This could impact its food delivery business, as individuals and households look to make cutbacks on non-essential spending."

The cost pressures facing the company should also not be overlooked, Castle said, as insurance costs have been rising and the need to attract drivers with incentives has historically dragged on profitability.

"Investors also need to be comfortable with the regulatory risk that faces the business. So, while we do think there is certainly an opportunity for Uber to grow and sustain its margin profile, it is not without a number of challenges," he added.

Uber has global scale and huge platform reach, but navigating every opportunity is not without problems, Streeter argued. According to reports, the firm is considering spinning off its logistics division, Uber Freight, to concentrate on its dominant ride-hailing and food delivery businesses.

Market share

Uber is facing stiff competition in the food delivery business from rivals such as Just Eat Takeaway, Doordash and Deliveroo, all of which are "fighting for a slice of a slimmed-down pie", Scholar said.

However, the company continues to dominate the ride hailing sector and has been gaining market share at Lyft's expense, as seen in the earnings reports in February.

"While Uber were reporting strong levels of demand, management at Lyft were talking about lowering fares to try and defend market share," said Castle.

"This slows the path to profitability which is an important part of Lyft's investment case, hence the sharp reaction from the market following Lyft's update. Lyft's 2024 profitability target looks increasingly difficult to achieve."

However, Lyft recently announced a new CEO and has cut 13% of its staff. According to Scholar, the company is looking to carry out a major shake-up to reinvigorate the company and its investment case.

"Perhaps these measures could invite renewed investor interest in the stock again," she said.

Streeter added: "Uber is not yet turning an operating profit but its wheels have been turning more efficiently than its rivals, although its share price has risen to reflect that.

"Lyft has been struggling but if the new CEO can give it a bigger push in the right direction, there is a chance it can win a big piece of the market."