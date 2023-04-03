Stock Spotlight: The Gym Group stumbles after pandemic bounce

David Elton, partner of investment management at Castlefield, said the group had a "rollercoaster start to 2023", with a "solid" trading update in January painting a positive picture for the firm, which added 28 new sites last year, the highest number ever in a single year.

The firm hit a share price peak in February, rising 25.6% across December and January, but this shifted with the release of the group's annual results, which led to the firm's stock crashing to its lowest levels ever in March, falling 37.7%, according to data from MarketWatch.

Keith Bowman, investment analyst at interactive investor, said the "cautious" management outlook comments in March's full-year results had "offered disappointment" to investors.

Results

Matt Evans, portfolio manager of the Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund, argued the firm's December and January recovery was a result of expectations of a stronger consumer outlook, along with the hope that cost pressures would ease.

However, the UK's poor macroeconomic outlook is expected to hinder customer demand, Evans said, meaning the number of new sites set to open fell to 12 in the annual results, down from the 20 expected in January.

Arthur Castle, head of equity research at Charles Stanley, said that while the decision to scale back the opening of new sites "makes sense", it will "naturally delay the growth story", which he said had been an important part of the investment case for many investors.

Castle also noted rising energy prices had a serious impact on the group's profitability, which had been one of of its key weaknesses. The group said in its results that energy costs were expected to be about £10m higher this year than in 2022.

This is especially harmful for The Gym Group, which has a harder time passing these rises to consumers as a low-cost gym, he said.

Castle added that while losses are narrowing and energy costs should improve throughout the year, "outlook from management suggests that profitability will be below where the market had been expecting".

The firm also announced earlier this year that CEO Richard Darwin was due to step down, and the board is currently searching for a replacement. Its current CFO only joined in October last year, which adds further uncertainty to the firm's outlook and strategy.

Evans also said the "disappointing results" had revealed that membership numbers had been slower to recover than the firm had hoped.

Although membership levels were up 14.3% from 2021, Castle explained that membership levels for the group have not returned to 2019 levels, with like-for-like revenue for 2022 sitting at 90% of 2019's figures.

Post-Covid

Evans attributed the failure of membership growth to return to pre-Covid levels to changes in work habits, as fewer people work in city centres, reducing demand for gym membership.

As the cost of living crisis has emerged, the flexibility of working patterns means that if consumers are not attending regularly enough, "it is an easy cut to save money", he said.

interactive investor's Bowman agreed: "Commuters may now only be in the location of their gym twice a week as opposed to a pre-pandemic five times a week."

Taking this into account, Charles Stanley's Castle predicted the firm would be unable to deal with rising energy prices.

"Although the stock price is now trading below the levels seen during the pandemic lows, we are currently unconvinced that the risk reward trade-off is sufficiently compelling to buy into the share price weakness," he concluded.

However, Evans was optimistic, arguing the group remained "in an interesting spot" as a low cost provider with a "compelling offer" and scope to continue to open new gyms.

Nevertheless, he warned that managing the firm's cost base and ensuring membership levels recover will be key.

Castlefield's Elton was also positive on the group's long-term prospects, explaining that it was a leading operator in the low-cost gym market, and should be able to show some reliance.

The group is still the lowest cost gym nationally, Elton noted, meaning there was still scope for further price optimisation compared to peers.

He added: "Newer sites are trading well and there is headroom for further expansion, which it can self-fund selectively this year."