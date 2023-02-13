Stock Spotlight: BP faces balancing act after dialling back climate targets

The FTSE 100 rose 4.7% last year, while BP saw its share price skyrocket by more than 49%, according to Morningstar data.

While many industries have struggled over the past 12 months, conditions have been good for oil and gas firms by comparison. Energy peers such as Shell, Chevron or ExxonMobile have reaped record profits, to the delight of shareholders.

On Tuesday (7 February), the London-listed energy giant reported record annual earnings, with underlying replacement cost profit jumping to $27.7bn in 2022 from $12.8bn a year earlier.

Net debt was reduced to $21.4bn from $30.6bn the previous year, while capital expenditure increased from $12.8bn to $16.3bn. Moreover, the company's cost of production is at a 16-year low.

"Such cash generation has enabled BP to put the cash to good use, in paying down debt, continuing to invest in the business including renewables and increasing shareholder returns," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor.

Shareholder rewards

BP also announced a fresh share buy-back programme, with plans to buy back $2.75bn worth of its shares taking the cumulative total to $11.2bn for the year.

The company also hiked its dividend by 10% in the final quarter, leaving it 21% higher than last year at 24.08 cents per share.

"The increase to the dividend puts the shares on a projected yield of 4.4%, which is an additional bonus for shareholders on top of the capital returns which they are currently enjoying," said Hunter.

However, analysts have said the record results could lead to increased calls for further levies on the industry, as seen in May last year with the UK government's introduction of the Energy Profits Levy.

Jamie Maddock, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that with an election cycle just around the corner in the UK, the issue of energy company profits is only going to become more politicised and more controversial "for as long as they remain extraordinary".

U-turn on climate targets

As the company looks to reinvest some of its bumper profits into the business, BP CEO Bernard Looney said its capital expenditure to 2030 will be increased and split 50-50 between traditional oil and gas and transition growth businesses, including low-carbon technologies.

Three years ago, the group announced it would work to reduce its carbon emissions and pivot to lower-carbon forms of energy by committing to cutting oil and gas production by 40% by 2030.

However, it said last week that it would be scaling back these commitments, with oil and gas output in 2030 now expected to be just 25% lower.

"The reality is that the Ukraine conflict has shifted the debate, reminding investors that BP will continue to play an important role in energy security, while using some of its profits to invest in low-carbon technologies," said Thomas Moore, manager of the abrdn Equity Income trust.

While the move has raised concerns about the impact this U-turn will have on the energy transition to renewables, it was a relief for some investors who were worried BP's diversification strategy was over-ambitious and unrealistic.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown head of equity funds Steve Clayton, the company is facing a balancing act between maximising the value that it can generate from its conventional assets, whilst building the scale of its ‘transition growth engines'.

"At some point you could expect it to wish to divest some of its oil and gas assets, but timing those to achieve the best value, whilst being able to redeploy the funds into net zero-aligned assets is far from simple," he said.

"BP are not saying they will do less transition-related investment, quite the opposite. They just do not want to leave $100 bills lying on the ground by not investing to maintain and grow the output of some of their most attractive assets."

Good value

Even after the recent rally in the share price, the stock appears "remarkable value", trading at a mid-single digit price-to-earnings ratio and offering a free cash flow yield of around 20%, Moore said.

"This valuation stands out as particularly cheap compared with their US peers, including Exxon Mobil," he added.

Ozge Brinkworth, equity analyst at Rathbones, who also believes the company's valuations have become very attractive, pointed to two aspects to BP's recent strong performance relative to the oil price.

"The first is that oil majors, thanks to their integrated business model, tend to have a lower sensitivity to oil prices compared with companies that have pure exposure," she said.

"Secondly, and more importantly, their share prices significantly lagged the strong recovery in the oil price in the two years to the middle of 2022, so there is an element of catch up."

In the near term, the key risks are around commodity prices and the challenge of balancing the demands of their different stakeholders, Brinkworth noted.

"[This could range] from ensuring supply of oil and gas to meet current demand, ensuring acceptable returns on investments, and contributing to the energy transition in a way that helps the world's climate goals, as well as making commercial sense for BP," she added.