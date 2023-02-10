Deep Dive: Experts predict all forms of energy will be 'winners' in the next decade

"There has been a period of urgent reflection” over energy, said Chris Metcalfe

Chris Metcalfe, CIO of IBOSS, said that following the invasion, there has been a period of "urgent reflection" over energy, with governments pushed to intervene in the market.

Martin Todd, sustainable global equity portfolio manager for Federated Hermes, added that the high prices had brought about "a new equilibrium" as demand reduced and new entrants to the market continue to emerge.

Todd argued that over the last year, "energy security has taken precedence over decarbonisation", as the world's dependence on fossil fuels was laid bare, with coal power rising to record highs despite a global call for better climate practices.

According to the World Bank, energy prices in 2023 are expected to be 75% above their average over the past five years, even if, as forecast, costs moderate this year compared to 2022.

Numerous tailwinds

Almost a year on from the start of the war in Ukraine, Metcalfe said "virtually all forms of energy will have significant tailwinds", though the source of these will be specific to each type of energy source.

The tailwinds for wind, solar and wave power came from the push towards decarbonisation, he noted, benefitting from government subsidies and receiving broad popular support.

"Unless some new form of energy creation comes in from the left field, broad-based support for renewable energy sources will unlikely diminish for the foreseeable future," he added.

"Therefore, ongoing investment opportunities will persist, whether via passive index tracking funds or employing managers searching for the underlying winning companies."

Meanwhile, tailwinds for fossil fuels are "undoubtedly more controversial but no less compelling", the CIO said, because they have "the tailwind of economic necessity at their back" as reliance of fossil fuel continues amid attempts to reduce reliance on it.

He noted that "significant unknown factors", such as regulation, taxation and the advancement of renewable technology may limit their necessity, but current supply and demand dynamics still lead to benefits for the sector.

The debate around fossil fuel majors role in the energy transition has escalated in recent weeks, as both Shell and BP reported sky high high profits in the fourth quarter of 2022.

These results also revealed that BP would scale back its plans to cut carbon emissions by reducing its oil and gas output.

The Federated Hermes manager was less optimistic on the European oil majors, which he said looked more difficult to grow due to uncertainty around demand, regulatory scrutiny and windfall taxes.

John Stopford, co-portfolio manager of Ninety One's Diversified Income fund, had similar scepticism towards the fossil fuel majors, choosing not to invest in firms that derive more than 5% of their revenue from coal extraction or power generation, or the exploration, production and refining of oil and gas.

Stopford explained that the there was a higher risk that "markets, governments and consumers will increasingly penalise harmful practices and reward beneficial ones".

But the apparent 'need' for fossil fuels has not yet been alleviated and ultimately remains a dominant part of the energy sector's make up.

Todd concluded: "Overall, for equity investors there is clear value in energy. Energy security and social cohesion remain top of the agenda across the globe while clean energy deployment and innovation continue to accelerate.

"In this environment, with supply constrained, energy efficiency solutions will continue to enjoy strong demand, even from some previously shunned sectors such as nuclear."

Metcalfe also pointed to nuclear power, which has been previously pushed out of the conversation due to poor public opinion and cheap Russian oil and gas, but said it could be due a "potential renaissance".

He said: "Virtually all forms of energy will be winners in the next decade, and there are not many sectors you would say that about."

Commodities

Commodity market tightness was not just restricted to energy, Todd said, noting that decarbonisation efforts had driven high demand for metals and minerals used in electric vehicles or solar panels.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance expects demand for these metals, such as aluminium, to grow fivefold by 2050, growing at least 50% in the electricity sector.

Todd also said that electric vehicles require triple the amount of aluminium per car, which will be beneficial as EV adoption rises rapidly.

Companies such as Norsk Hydro, a Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company, which the manager was bullish on, stood to benefit especially from having a "dramatically lower" carbon footprint per ton of output than Chinese competitors.

Asset allocation

Ninety One's Stopford said that his fund's investment process and analysis had led him away from energy into more defensive areas such as consumer staples and healthcare, but also cyclical positions where he has confidence in the dividends and coupons he expects to receive.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said there were some energy funds trading on a discount, which offer "attractive yields and the prospect of decent dividend growth".

He pointed to Ecofin US Renewables, which has a 12.4% discount and 6.7% yield, and NextEnergy Solar, which has a 10.1% discount and 6.5% yield.

Carthew said that Ecofin US Renewables, a portfolio of solar and wind assets in the US, came with long-dated power purchase agreements, "which make its revenue quite predictable".

He said there seems to be "no reason why it would not raise more money and expand", however it lost its premium after a change in management team last year.

Now, the fund has a new team in place, along with "extremely generous subsidies" provided to it by the Inflation Reduction Act.

NextEnergy Solar has benefitted from inflation and higher power prices, he said, adding that while the trust's power purchase agreements are not quite as long, the trust has "has good visibility over its earnings", allowing it to be confident in maintaining inflation-matching dividends.

The fund has also been expanding its presence into the "lucrative" battery storage market, while maintaining exposure to assets outside the UK.