Stock Spotlight: Glencore share price shrugs off 'neo-colonial' corruption case

It will take “more than some promises" from Glencore to see sentiment recover for ESG investors

Andrew Harper, head of ethics at Epworth Investment Management, described the Congo corruption case as a "heinous activity that degrades the rule of law".

"Activities such as those found in Glencore's recent bribery admission are nothing short of neo-colonial, which prioritise profits over the lives of the poor and wellbeing of our planet," he added.

When contacted for comment, a spokesperson for Glencore pointed to a statement from chair Kalidas Madhavpeddi, which said the firm had "actively promoted its Ethics and Compliance Programme in the DRC in recent years".

The statement added the firm has seen a "refreshed board and management team, including in its DRC operations, who are dedicated to fostering a culture of integrity, responsibility and transparency".

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that although management said it has put an end to these poor governance practices, it will take "more than some promises to see sentiment" recover for ESG investors.

Reputation

Britzman noted the most recent fine brings the total that Glencore has paid this year to more than $1.7bn, though this was just a "drop in the ocean" for the firm.

He explained the firm was expected to generate $18bn in free cash flow in 2023.

Jamie Maddock, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that although the fines would have a "negligible financial impact for Glencore", he warned there was a "potential reputational cost to the business", a factor that almost all the analysts agreed on.

He added that the fines could "ultimately cost Glencore" in ability to access finance, assets and partnerships for projects, which will deter many firms from being linked to the firm in the future.

However, Britzman noted the "public PR and legal issues have had little impact on the share performance, which has rocketed over 50% so far this year".

Indeed, share price increased 2% on the day fines were announced, and is up 5.8% over the last month, according to data from Morningstar.

Epworth's Harper agreed with Britzman: "At the end of the day, the world will continue to consume its products at an increasing rate."

Performance

Glencore's strong performance in the last year was attributed largely to the energy crisis.

Britzman said the firm's performance had been "supersized by volatility in the energy markets", with higher coal prices doing "wonders" for the materials division, which is more exposed to coal than most firms.

He explained: "Rather than look to turn off the taps, it is aiming to slowly reduce coal exposure while capitalising on demand that is likely to remain for some time."

Mathew Hodge, director of equity research at Morningstar Australia, noted the price of thermal coal has skyrocketed in the last two years, from $50 a tonne in 2020, when the industry was "on its knees", to an unprecedented $400 per tonne today.

He explained that Glencore had lost nearly $1bn on coal in 2020, and will now make about $27bn in earnings before tax, "out of a divisional total of about $40bn".

"Thermal coal has risen strongly given the energy crisis, strong demand given economic growth and supply constraints, a function of the prior low prices and the difficulty in getting new coal mines approved," he said.

Quilter Cheviot's Maddock also said Glencore had "benefited greatly" from the energy transition, due to its "leading position in mineral extraction" for batteries.

The analyst added: "It has really benefited from both sides of the clean/dirty energy coin and will continue to do so for as long as the world relies on fossil fuels while transitioning to net zero."

Looking forward

While the firm has greatly benefited from the energy crisis this year, Hargreaves Landsdown's Britzman said the firm's outlook "gets a little murky in the near term".

He warned that Glencore's 2023 production outlook had "largely disappointed" thus far, while higher costs and capex continue to weigh on expectations.

Nevertheless, he pointed to the firm's long-term focus on copper production as a way to capitalise from the energy transition further, with "recent chatter" of a potential new project in Argentina to support the effort.

Morningstar's Hodge argued the firm's future performance "all depends on the coal price," which could negatively affect the firm.

However, he said the stock was still "cheap" and while earnings are expected to decline, "there is value in Glencore" due to the price.

Maddock agreed that coal was key to Glencore's profitability and said the EU's "need to lessen its Russian energy dependence" will likely sustain higher coal prices.

The analyst also pointed to ongoing corruption investigations in Switzerland and the Netherlands, although said there had been "no indication" the outcome of those could "jeopardise any aspect of its business viability".

However, he warned: "No assurances can similarly be given that there will not be and as such investors will need to keep those on their radar when assessing the company."

Epworth's Harper concluded: "Whatever the outcome, our firm remains convinced that what it sees as the poor leadership at Glencore further cements the company's long-standing place on our exclusions list."