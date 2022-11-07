Stock Spotlight: Airbnb falls short of five-star rating on valuation but analysts remain optimistic

Airbnb still sits at a 32x price to earnings ratio, compared to Booking.com’s 15.3x or Expedia's 9.3x

Despite strong results, Louis Coke, investment manager at Charles Stanley, noted that Airbnb has had "a very challenging 2022", with a share price decline of 42.3% and underperforming the S&P 500 by a considerable margin, which fell 20.8% in the same period, according to Morningstar.

Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Airbnb successfully reinflated its business model after Covid blew a hole through its bookings, but there is now concern that its rapid growth rate could be experiencing a slow puncture due to soaring inflation."

Neil Campling, head of TMT research at Mirabaud Equity Research, agreed, arguing that while the firm's results were "solid versus expectations", investors were still pessimistic on the macroeconomic headwinds facing the firm.

He explained that despite seemingly solid results, Airbnb's stock price still fell following its Q3 release, due to worries that tourist preferences are shifting from higher cost rentals to urban and cross-border destinations.

Investors are also worried that the post-pandemic snapback for Airbnb will be replaced with spending in areas such as "experiences", like gigs or tours and travel, said Campling.

Mamta Valechha, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said that although results had been strong this quarter, pricing and growth were expected to decline in Q4, while hotels have shown no indication of reduction in prices.

However, Dan Wasiolek, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said the recent drop in shares was due to "overblown" concerns of decelerating sales growth. He argued that Airbnb was trading at a slight discount to his expectations.

Wasiolek stated that although Q4 expectations predict slight growth deceleration, they still stood 166% above 2019 levels. He argued the firm's marketing and operation efficiency has continued to strengthen beyond expectations, leaving the firm well placed to overshoot the market's outlook.

Valechha also pointed out that despite valuation falling for the firm, it still sits at a 32x price-to-earnings ratio, compared to Booking.com's 15.3x or Expedia's 9.3x.

The firm's valuation has been "driven by the perception that growth will stay higher for longer", she argued, meaning that any deceleration, even due to a poor macro environment "leaves the stock looking vulnerable".

Outlook

Nevertheless, Mirabaud's Campling said the firm had two "massive advantages": a strong brand and dominance in the rental sector.

He compared Airbnb to Booking.com, the most successful online travel agent, which has failed to disrupt Airbnb's rental brand.

"The economic value to renter and tourist through a frictionless platform that has scale, efficiency and global reach is one that will win out in the long term," he added.

However, Charles Stanley's Coke also said that there was a risk that the market Airbnb created is "arguably turning on itself", as competitors such as Booking.com grow demand for travel services that combine hotels and private residences.

Streeter explained that as the cost of living crisis deepens, "the company is warning that there is set to be a choppy period of bookings ahead". Other problems, such as the level of transparency in pricing, were also identified, especially compared to competitors in the hotel market.

However, Streeter was still positive on the firm, "with its tentacles spread into every corner of the accommodation market".

She concluded the slowdown after pent-up pandemic demand was to be expected, and a strong brand and diversified offering "should help insulate it from the worst of the cost-of-living headwinds".

Valechha was similarly positive on the outlook for the firm, stating that despite the cost of living crisis, "travel remains a luxury and a prioritised spend".

She argued the community of individual hosts "differentiates" the firm from other competitors, and the direct traffic and broad inventory selection represents "a significant secular growth opportunity", though it may be slightly overstated.

The most positive of any analysts spoken to was Morningstar's Wasiolek, who argued that although the economic outlook was uncertain, Airbnb could navigate "even a mild recession".

He said that growth would be "stoked by desire to travel, remote work flexibility and service consumption wallet share".

However, Coke argued the ultimate issue for the firm was "not so much about revenue growth, but about stock market rating".

He concluded: "The world is a very different place now than when Airbnb hit its highs of over $200 per share in 2021, and it may be some time before those kind of valuation multiples return."