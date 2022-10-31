Stock Spotlight: Alphabet searches for tailwinds to overcome slumped ads revenue

The largest seller of digital advertising in the US reported last Tuesday (25 October) that Q3 revenues grew 6% to $61.1bn.

This was the weakest pace of growth since 2013, with the exception of a brief contraction at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was below analysts' projections for a 9% gain, according to Refinitiv.

The results sparked a sell-off in the company's shares, closing down more than 9% on Wednesday (26 October), according to Morningstar data. This was the worst day for Alphabet's shares since March 2020.

Alphabet's share price is down 34.5% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index has declined by 29.4%, according to Morningstar.

"It is a bad omen for digital advertising at large. This disappointing quarter for Google signifies hard times ahead if market conditions continue to deteriorate," said Evelyn Mitchell, analyst at Insider Intelligence.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai told investors that it was "a tough time in the ad market", while CFO Ruth Porat said the slowdown was driven by the company "lapping the very strong third quarter" in 2021.

‘Financial firepower'

The company was still displaying better resilience than other digital advertising companies, such as Snap and in particular Meta which, the day after Alphabet, reported negative growth in Q3.

"Alphabet's very strong growth delivery during 2021 kept investors focused on their structural top line growth prospects as the main driver for the stock," said Chris Haimendorf, senior investment director, US Equities at abrdn.

"Now, investors are having to contend with not only medium term growth outlook but also cyclical advertising dynamics, and need to take a view on how management tackles costs over the coming twelve months."

The drop in revenue from YouTube was a particular concern for Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, but he contended the core investment case for the business remains.

"Alphabet still marshals an enormous amount of financial firepower and its Google search engine is such a strong brand in its category that it has given rise to a verb," he said.

"After recent price falls the shares are now trading at a much more reasonable valuation than they have been for some considerable time."

Gerrit Smit, manager of the £1.6bn Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund, which holds a 6.8% position in Alphabet, also argued that the disappointing results do not change the investment case.

"It has to be considered in the context of an exceptionally high revenue base of plus 41% last year - and over 61% the previous quarter, and the strong dollar currency absorbing 5% of its constant currency growth of around 11%," he said.

Headwinds ahead

Despite this, Smit said that Alphabet still faces several headwinds, the main one being the weakening global economic outlook and businesses trimming their advertising budgets.

"Logically that affects their sales, and history has also shown that these cuts are temporary. The main tailwind is its Cloud business, partnering with and supporting existing clients," he said.

"They are taking share and once they reach the necessary scale, the turnaround in profitability in this unit can make a meaningful difference to the bottom line."

AJ Bell's Khalaf also said that the rise of rival video-streaming services could also pose a challenge, as platforms such as TikTok threaten to eat up YouTube's market share.

With over 50% of its revenues coming from outside the US, the strengthening of the USD is also a significant headwind to reported revenue growth and even more so to profits, Haimendorf said, given that the majority of their tech development spending is located in the US.

"Alphabet needs to create its own tailwinds to offset macro headwinds. We are seeing their impressive R&D engine delivering new components of ad tech, with the launch of ad units for Shorts and Performance Max for advertisers," he said.

These should have an increasing impact going through 2023, he noted, but are not enough to "overpower" the impact of the advertising cycle.

Outlook

Looking into the next quarter, Smit said that another potentially dull result could be expected. However, he noted that capital markets and currencies seem to have stabilised, which he said "may start to attract investors into the attractive valuation and solid longer term growth outlook of Alphabet".

Haimendorf said that with the market so focused on where the ad cycle is going next, investors will struggle to spot "that exact moment that things start to improve in advance of it happening".

"Once this happens though, the market will look at what medium term growth rates Alphabet can achieve, and here we see the huge investment the company is making in its core business as being able to drive continued gains in the ad spend market," he said.

Taymour Tamaddon, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price US Large Cap Growth Equity strategy, said that the near term challenges digital advertising faces are expected to be a "temporary blip" on the industry's longer term growth profile.

"Despite the recessionary period we are currently seeing, the long term potential that digital advertising offers is hard to deny. One of the main reasons is the opportunity for superior returns on investment," he said.

As the global economy is buffeted by a consumer-led slowdown and investors reassess the logic of paying high multiples for growth in a world of higher interest rates, tech shares could be in for "leaner times", Khalaf said.

However, he noted that the technology genie is "well and truly out of the bottle" and Alphabet is well placed to retain its position at the heart of this huge global market.