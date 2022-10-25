The consultation is open until 25 January 2023, with final rules expected by the first half of 2023.

Earlier today (25 October), the UK's financial watchdog unveiled a raft of new measures to tackle greenwashing in its consultation on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements.

The new proposals aim to redefine how terms like ‘ESG', ‘green' or ‘sustainable' can be used to protect consumers and improve trust in sustainable investment products. The consultation is open until 25 January 2023, with final rules expected by the first half of 2023.

The SDR consultation comes after the industry had been crying out for greater clarity on regulatory expectations in the face of the rapid growth in the number of investment products marketed as ‘green' or making wider sustainability claims in recent years.

The Investment Association welcomed the FCA's consultation, with the association's Galina Dimitrova, director for investment and capital markets, noting that "it can play a valuable role".

FCA unveils SDR investment labels

"[A labelling system can] provide a useful shorthand to help savers navigate the growing number of sustainable and responsible investment products and to compare the sustainability credentials of their investments," she said.

"We look forward to working with our industry, regulators, and other stakeholders to deliver an effective labelling system, which can be easily understood by investors and help build trust in this important area of the fund market."

Three categories

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that the proposals will raise the bar for sustainable funds after widespread concern that the "ESG bandwagon was getting suspiciously overcrowded".

"The three new sustainable labels introduced by the regulator should help ethical investors to back their preferred investment approach.

"The greater regulatory hurdles to marketing a fund as sustainable should also force asset managers to start walking the walk or stop talking the talk," he said.

Under the SDR, investment products claiming to have sustainable credentials will need to use one of the three categories of investment labels, which includes sustainable focus, sustainable improvers and sustainable impact.

The sustainable focus category is likely to become the main label sought after by ESG funds, Khalaf said, especially as a minimum of 70% of such a fund's portfolio will need to be invested in sustainable assets, leaving some scope for flexibility.

"The ‘sustainable improvers' label might provide a home for fund managers who seek a broader investment universe, though it seems unlikely to garner a huge amount of support from ESG investors who will probably prefer to go green or go home," he said.

"The qualifying criteria set down by the FCA should prevent the ‘sustainable improvers' category becoming a back door for greenwashers, as there will be a number of hoops funds will need to jump through to obtain the label."

FCA: SDR 'very different' regime to SFDR

As things stand at the moment, the sustainable impact label will have more limited members due to the specialist nature of such funds, Khalaf added.

There will also be an ‘anti-greenwashing' rule, which will require sustainability-related claims to be clear, fair, and not misleading.

"It is not entirely evident what this adds beyond the existing requirement for firms to ensure all consumer communications are clear, fair, and not misleading, apart from emphasising that this applies to sustainability claims too," he said.

Complexities

Despite the positive response from the industry, experts have also argued that the new regime will pose challenges to asset managers and does not completely reduce complexity, given the large amount of terminology and jargon involved.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said that finding out whether funds with the ESG label live up to their branding is "a pain" under the current regime of disclosure.

"Not many people will have the patience or inclination to sift through documents relating to ethical funds to establish whether their credentials stack up," he said.

"In addition, the lack of common reporting standards, clear terminology and easy to understand classification and labelling makes it impossible for consumers to compare and accurately access and identify the products that align to their moral values."

Experts warn of ESG-friendly rebranding as funds prepare for introduction of SDR

A principal challenge for asset managers will be to create effective and far-reaching market-based solutions to address a range of environmental problems, he noted.

"Effective cataloguing of such products, as well as greater availability of data to allow people to scrutinise green credentials, is a must," Jobson said.

AJ Bell's Khalaf also said standardisation of information will be key to helping investors make comparisons, hence why the regulator is encouraging the industry to produce its own market-led template for consumer-facing sustainability information.

"It is a good idea to get buy-in from the asset management industry to a centrally agreed format, though there is the question of whether a template without the force of the FCA behind it will be sufficient to achieve universal adoption," he said.

"Data providers are also driving fund manager investment decisions through sustainability ratings and definitions, so the regulator may wish to consider how their activities join up with the requirements being proposed."