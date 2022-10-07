The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from September?

In the immediate aftermath, sterling hit its lowest ever level against the dollar, gilt yields skyrocketed and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to shore up pension funds.

Since this point, sterling and gilt yields have returned to their pre-Mini Budget levels and Kwarteng has withdrawn the proposal to scrap the 45p additional rate of tax.

There was also a flurry of high-profile people moves during the month, with Andrea Rossi joining M&G as CEO and Robert Diggle filling the same role at Somerset.

A survey showed that despite 81% having net-zero pledges, only one-fifth of asset managers have a 'credible plan' to reach the target.