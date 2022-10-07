The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from September?

Recapping the top stories

clock • 1 min read

The biggest news of the month was Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget, which sent markets into turmoil.

In the immediate aftermath, sterling hit its lowest ever level against the dollar, gilt yields skyrocketed and the Bank of England was forced to intervene to shore up pension funds.

Since this point, sterling and gilt yields have returned to their pre-Mini Budget levels and Kwarteng has withdrawn the proposal to scrap the 45p additional rate of tax.

There was also a flurry of high-profile people moves during the month, with Andrea Rossi joining M&G as CEO and Robert Diggle filling the same role at Somerset.

A survey showed that despite 81% having net-zero pledges, only one-fifth of asset managers have a 'credible plan' to reach the target.

Related Topics

More on Global

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF
Global

IMF director warns of 'fundamental shift' towards uncertainty in global economy

Global output loss of $4tn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 October 2022 • 1 min read
Weak US economic data on Tuesday (4 October) helped ease some concerns about the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises.
Markets

Economists warn markets are 'too optimistic' about Fed pivot prospects

Follows a dramatic two-day rally

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 October 2022 • 5 min read
Jon Beckett
Markets

Inflation hedging: Being unplugged from the Matrix?

How far does the rabbit hole go?

Jon Beckett
clock 06 October 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Chancellor scraps plans to remove 45% income tax rate for high earners

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
02

deVere Group pulls all UK property investment projects

03 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot