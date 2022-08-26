Big tech regulatory crackdown: How much of a threat does it pose to investors?

Apple, which currently takes 30% of most in-app purchases, would likely be most impacted if the rules mean that they can no longer maintain their App Store monopoly.

In the US, large tech firms are facing the first major effort by Congress to regulate big tech since the inception of the internet: the antitrust bill known as the American Innovation and Choice Act, which has received bipartisan support in the House and Senate.

Across the pond, the EU passed new rules to rein in the power of the tech titans in July - the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act -which aims to crack down on what it defines as anti-competitive behaviour from mainly US technology businesses.

"Silicon Valley now faces a two-pronged attack from the EU and leading US lawmakers, and the risks are rising that some of the most powerful companies could be forced to some of their operating models or be broken up," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Although this is not necessarily an existential threat, regulators breathing down their necks could limit the progress into new avenues of potential growth."

Matthew Drukker, manager of the $783m Fidelity Advisor Communication Services fund, wrote in April that regulatory scrutiny of some of big tech remains a persistent threat for investors, adding that while he thinks some of the risks are overstated, several might not be fully priced into stock prices.

Investors have largely shrugged off regulatory pressures, but big tech investors cannot afford to be complacent, said James Ayre, co-head of investments for CCLA, given that the proposed US legislation and EU acts will have significant consequences on the smooth operation of several business models.

US and EU clamp down on big tech

The main issue currently faced by Alphabet and Meta, from a regulatory standpoint, is the US antitrust bill, said Ali Mogharabi, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, which would lay down key ground rules for dominant tech firms, including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

If approved, the legislation, which aims to end the monopoly that big tech platforms have over their markets, would have far-reaching implications for the Silicon Valley giants, Ayre said.

The bill would prevent platforms from favouring their own products over those of their rivals, impacting how app stores take payments and affecting how cloud service companies can cross-sell software and security products.

"In a worst-case scenario for big tech, they may be forced to adapt and evolve their algorithms. They may also experience a hit to monetisation as a direct result of creating a level playing field for other third-party businesses seeking to utilise their platforms to reach consumers," Ayre said.

However, based on various reports, the bill may not be voted on in the Senate until the autumn, at which time most lawmakers could be focusing on the mid-term election rather than new legislation.

In the EU, a changing regulatory landscape also creates challenges for big tech. Under the new DMA rules, giants such as Google and Apple will be forced to open up their services and platforms to other businesses in a bid to shift the power to consumers and business users.

In addition, European officials are opening an office in San Francisco, which is seen as part of its attempts to closely monitor and curb the power of large US tech companies.

Peter Choi, senior research analyst at Vontobel's Quality Growth boutique, said that given that these rules are novel, investors "should be mindful of potential impacts to profitability and future growth".

Apple, which currently takes 30% of the capital from most in-app purchases, would likely be heavily impacted if the rules mean that they can no longer maintain their App Store monopoly, said Hong Yi Chen, manager of the Liontrust GF US Equity fund.

However, questions remain on how the EU rules will be implemented, with actual enforcement actions not expected to begin until late 2023 or early 2024. Tech companies might also choose to test some of these new laws in court.

Potential challenges to business models

Beyond the tech antitrust bill, stepped-up resources at the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission may also pose a longer-term threat to big tech, Drukker wrote.

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block Meta's acquisition of a virtual reality company Within last month on the grounds that the company was trying to monopolise new territory and "buy its way to the top".

"Given the enormous success of its purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp, the FTC is worried that it will dominate this sector as well, even though it does not yet compete in it," said Felix Wintle, manager of the VT Tyndall North American fund.

Streeter noted that if similar stalling moves are made across the technological landscape, "it could hold back big tech's ambition in this brave new virtual world".

Stephen Yiu, manager of the Blue Whale Growth fund, said that stopping big tech firms from buying up potential disruptors to their business models could, over the medium-term, reduce their competitive advantage, but noted that the threat arising from this is not as imminent as other short-term challenges, such as a recession.

CCLA's Ayre added that the process of introducing regulation, particularly in the US, tends to be protracted and often ends up being watered down, while Chen said that due to the fast-paced nature of the tech industry, regulators tend to end up "regulating yesterday's problems".

"Big tech has enormous resources, often more than the budgets of regulators. By the time a conclusion is reached in the courts the issues being fought over could no longer be relevant," he said.

Can big tech weather the regulatory storm?

The mega caps are still poised to remain some of the world's most profitable businesses along with enviable growth prospects, Choi said, although investors may need some recalibration of their expectations.

Mike Leppert, head of technology research and portfolio manager at Baron Capital, echoed that sentiment, adding that tech companies have been "preparing for this eventuality for years" and even if these laws came to pass they are "well-positioned to protect their most important segments of their business".

Ayre noted that tech companies are likely to maintain their dominant positions in each industry even after they have adapted or altered their business model, adding that from a sustainability perspective, greater oversight and regulation could actually be viewed as positive at the systemic level.

"The long-term structural trends that underpin the growth in earnings and cash flows of many big tech companies are not going away and we would expect most to continue to grow their businesses over the long-term," the CCLA co-head said.

Regulatory scrutiny only comes when businesses are mature and well established, not when they are in the prime years of growth, said Wintle.

"When the competition regulator comes knocking you are by definition a long way into your growth trajectory as a company, not at the beginning of it."