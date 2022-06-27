European ESG equities Deep Dive: Macro outlook turning favourable

Dial back to 2021 and European stocks were faring relatively well. In the fiscal year, the MSCI ACWI ex Europe index returned 20.5%, while the MSCI AC Europe index returned 17.9%, according to FE fundinfo.

Prospects were good for 2022 as there was "plenty of scope for catch up as pandemic-related restrictions were easing across the region, and the rollout of the EU's Recovery Fund was set to provide a further boost to growth", according to Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

However, the outlook deteriorated substantially as Russia invaded Ukraine. It was not only Europe's proximity to the crisis that led to its severe decline, but its "high dependency on imports of Russian fossil fuels", Gimber explained.

By early March, the MSCI AC Europe index had plummeted almost 16% since the start of the year, while the ACWI ex Europe was down about 9%. The risks have not gone anywhere as the war has continued to rumble on.

By 24 June, the Europe index was down 12.6% since the start of the year, while the ACWI ex Europe was down 9.4%.

Indeed, things are looking increasingly challenging for European policymakers and the European Central Bank in particular.

"If flows of Russian gas slow significantly in the second half of the year, European corporates face not only the risk of much higher energy prices but, more importantly, supply scarcity of a key fuel source," explained Gimber.

"This would put further downward pressure on growth while also pushing inflation higher, an arguably nightmare-inducing combination for the European Central Bank."

However, luckily for Europe, the region plays host to some of the world's leading renewable energy players, and policymakers are now doing everything in their power to transition towards renewable.

This week (commencing 27 June), EU countries are expected to strike deals on new climate change policies that will include tougher targets for renewable energy, with a target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 levels by 2030.

Seeking green stocks

Given the macro-economic factors at play, several experts are confident in the prospect of certain European ESG stocks, but warn to be careful regarding valuations.

James Sym, Europe fund manager at River and Mercantile, highlighted that one area that has had a "valuation boom" is the listed wind energy sector.

"The obvious way to gain exposure to the sector has been through the operators, such as Ørsted," he explained. "Five years ago, the business was trading on a about ten times price to earnings multiple. Fast forward to today, Ørsted is trading at closer to 25x."

Sym added that it is important to look "beyond the obvious winners, which the market has been quick to identify and re-rate" and instead look for other ways to gain exposure to the wind energy segment.

The manager highlighted Danish high-voltage cable manufacturer NKT as such a company. This company connects offshore windfarms using high voltage cables.

"The high-voltage DC cable is a highly technical product dominated by three European companies with consequently very good margins," Sym explained.

"NKT is a pure play on grid investments and sustainable energy with 70% exposure to the high voltage segment and is a market leader in offshore wind export cables."

The manager also likes transition companies, such as Danieli, an Italian family business that is a global leader in manufacturing Electric Arc Furnace products. This technology looks to produce steel but with lower carbon emissions than traditional methods.

Meanwhile, a company that has dominated the top ten of many ESG and Europe portfolios alike is Netherlands-based ASML. According to FE fundinfo, it sits in the top ten of 88 funds within the Investment Association sectors.

Martyn Hole, equity investment director at Capital Group, explained that the company is involved in photo lithography, "a crucial part of the production process for transistors and silicon chips".

"We have been covering this company for decades and we have owned it for a very long time, starting 12 years ago," he explained.

In the past five years alone, the stock has shot up 289.1%, according to Google Finance. Their prospects are still relatively bright as, according to Bloomberg calculations, earnings for it and the other semiconductor stocks are expected to rise by 41% this year.

Green funds

For investors looking for a European fund with a sustainability tilt, there are plenty to choose from.

Michael Heapy, senior investment analyst at iBoss, recommends two in particular: JPM Europe (ex-UK) Sustainable Equity and Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders.

He noted the JPM fund has done well in the recent growth to value rotation that has hindered many ESG mandates thanks to its broad exposure to the market.

The fund has a number of exclusions and then looks to "identify sustainable leaders from both a financial perspective and from an ability to facilitate change", the analyst said.

So far this year, to 24 June, the £123.5m fund has lost 16.7%, according to FE fundinfo.

With regards to the Premier Miton fund, Heapy noted that while the style "has not helped over the recent period and now arguably since launch", he still believes it "can deliver diversification benefits to a multi-asset portfolio".