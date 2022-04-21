Earth Day 2022: How to invest in the planet

Earth Day 2022
Earth day takes place on 22 April, and the theme this year is 'Invest in our Planet'.
More and more firms are realising that having strong ESG practices correlates with better profitability and more resilient financial performance.
We hear from eight experts about their priorities for creating a greener planet.
Ingrid Kukuljan, head of impact investing, Federated Hermes
As impact investors, we are concentrating on biodiversity loss. One of our main focusses has been on solutions that can help avert the food crisis as a result of climate change and population growth.
The consequences on nature have been catastrophic with 40% of tropical deforestation between 2000 and 2010 being attributable to large-scale commercial agriculture - cattle ranching, cultivation of soya beans and oil palm.
This is unsustainable, and we expect innovation in alternative proteins to speed up. We also expect an increase in recycling innovation, as recycling rates for plastic are only at 9%. This we must change, given plastic pollution is the main culprit for the death of marine life alongside overfishing.
Luke Barrs, head of fundamental equity client portfolio management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Through technological innovation and consumer awareness, the agriculture and food production industries can reduce emissions while feeding the world. We are excited to see rapidly increasing consumer demand and massive investment in new technologies for more sustainable food products.
We have exposure to a wide range of companies in the vanguard of food innovation; from companies providing feed which reduces methane emissions from cows, to companies offering oat-based dairy alternatives. We are also investing in companies that allow for greater efficiencies from livestock farming, such as those that provide bio-based solutions helping to increase the milk yield in cows and enhance the growth in chicken, replacing the need for antibiotics in farming.
Eleanor Fraser-Smith, head of sustainability, Victory Hill Capital Advisors
We are pleased to see continuous innovation in sustainable technologies. While climate change is a global issue, each market faces individual challenges requiring localised solutions, particularly to resolve the energy crisis.
The UK places a disproportionate level of trust in nuclear. Although non-emitting, it is far from sustainable with regards to construction materials and radioactive waste disposal. It is expensive and takes longer to build.
The energy and climate crises need solutions now. However, renewables like solar and wind, are intermittent and must be combined with natural gas and carbon capture and storage. Diversification of solutions will be crucial in creating a greener planet.
Duncan Goodwin, fund manager, Premier Miton Global Sustainable Growth Fund
Innovative companies with the potential to develop game changing technologies are exciting investment opportunities and can often also provide new solutions to some of the largest issues facing society.
We are most excited about innovation in industries that to date have been slow to evolve to a more sustainable future. Fashion for example is notorious for waste and resource intensity. We see innovation in developing fabric made 100% from recycled material. This innovation is catching the attention of major clothing brands such as Levi's and H&M.
Stephanie Maier, global head of sustainable and impact investment, GAM Investments
The climate crisis is too big for any investor to tackle alone. To bring about meaningful change we need to work collectively and we have seen new investment ideas spark and ambitious targets set around the goal of net zero.
A few years ago, net zero investing barely existed as a concept and now more than half of global assets under management are committed through initiatives like the NZAM and GFANZ.
The collective effort of the industry is the most exciting innovation in sustainable investing. But the urgency of the climate crisis demands that implementation of net zero happens swiftly and deeply. It is imperative that investors follow-through on these initial, economy-wide commitments.
Christophe Defert, head of climate technology venture investments, HSBC Asset Management
The building blocks of decarbonisation are finally available at a massive scale. Solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles are all growing in terms of greater adoption around the world. While at the same time, advances in biotech and material sciences are making it possible to produce chemicals and materials without emitting CO2.
Like semiconductors revolutionised the adoption of consumer electronics, progress in these foundational technologies – combined with artificial intelligence – are helping to accelerate the creation of new products and services to help the world decarbonise faster and adapt to a changing climate.
Richard Clode, portfolio manager, Janus Henderson
Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology is seeing a major boost and is an enabler of the circular economy. These low power tags are used to tag billions of retail items today, enabling 100% inventory visibility that reduces overstocking, wastage and unnecessary transportation.
Walmart recently extended its supplier RFID mandate from apparel to other verticals, such as home goods and toys. Logistics companies are also starting to adopt the technology. With RFID replacing manual scanning, data and analytics can be used to optimise delivery routes and reduce fuel consumption. Now the food and medical industries are exploring adopting RFID to provide end-to-end traceability of food and medicines.
