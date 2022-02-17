Deep Dive: 2022 looks to be better for yield

Income has not been easy for investors to find during the pandemic. Bond yields have remained stubbornly low despite rising inflation while shareholders have seen dividends payouts vary wildly as countries and sectors plot differing paths to recovery.

Thankfully 2022 looks to be a better harvest for those seeking yield. A recent report from IHS Markit forecast payouts globally to grow 6% this year, led by the US - a prediction currently being validated by US companies on track to report record revenues. Meanwhile, strong performance from higher yielding sectors such as energy, industrials and materials is also helping income-seekers, particularly as continued economic recovery should translate into even stronger dividends.

So far so good, but while many corporates may currently be awash with cash, the future looks less certain. Earnings estimates for this year are cautious due to uncertainties over inflation, interest rates, energy prices and continued supply chain disruptions, to say nothing of any potential new Covid variants on the horizon. Indeed, UK investors should brace themselves for a 7% drop in 2022 payouts according to Link Group, as special dividends are likely to fall.

In these turbulent times when news reports are led by market moves, it is easy to lose sight of the important role that dividends play. Indeed, when share prices are falling they provide a valuable cushion for investors that usually results in lower stock volatility. Dividends are also a useful inflation hedge. By investing in companies that pay dividends and possess pricing power, investors can provide their portfolio with similar protection.

Most studies show that dividends provide over 40% of shareholders' total returns so owning stable companies that pay regular dividends is a proven method for beating the market. They can determine success or failure for active investors and for those with long investment horizons like SKAGEN, their compounding effect can be particularly powerful.

Beyond purely financial benefits, a deeply-rooted dividend policy is also often a good indication of a company's long-term health, strong corporate governance and management's willingness to create shareholder value.

Source: IHS Markit

Income royalty

Like most successful investments, finding good dividend payers is easier said than done. While it is simple to select stocks with high dividend yields, this is often because they have fallen out of favour (the MSCI Russia index currently offers brave investors 6.5%) or have volatile earnings, such as commodity firms. Investing through a greener lens can also limit exposure to some of the best dividend-paying sectors - or increasingly rule them out completely in the case of industries like tobacco.

As value investors we typically look for companies with the ability to translate competitive strengths into cashflows that are sufficiently positive to pay investors and fund business growth, ideally in a range of different environments. The benefit of this approach is that it can lead to stocks that do not have particularly high yields but are reliable dividend payers.

A good example is Nike, which yields less than the consumer goods sector average but has distributed quarterly dividends since 1985. Despite store closures, Nike increased its payout during the pandemic, extending its run of dividend rises to 20 years, bringing the company nearer to joining the Dividend Aristocrats; S&P 500 companies that have raised annual dividends consecutively over 25 years.

Alongside consumer goods, healthcare is another sector that traditionally pays generous dividends. Abbott Laboratories will this year progress from dividend aristocracy and become a Dividend King - an elite group of 38 US stocks that have increased annual pay-outs consecutively for an incredible 50 years.

While such stocks can provide a reliable source of income, they often come with lower earnings growth. As with most investment success, diversification is key - combining different payout strategies alongside other company factors in a balanced portfolio should pay its own dividends.

Alexandra Morris is CIO at SKAGEN Funds