Deep Dive: Equity income strategies can reduce exposure to volatility

Despite the MSCI World total return (including dividends) outperforming the MSCI World Price (excluding dividends) by close to 22% over the past five years - representing an annualised 2.6% extra performance over the period - dividend investing has fallen out of favour. Investors have instead focused on growth stories with technology stocks driving most of the equity market performance. Indeed, while the S&P Dividend Aristocrat returned 107.5% over the past five years, it trailed the S&P 500 index which was up 133.3% during this period.

The stark difference in performance between both MSCI indices is primarily attributable to the fact that high dividend strategies have historically qualified as low-volatility investments. This admittedly did not benefit the asset class amid the prolonged and extensive fiscal and monetary policies implemented over the past few years. However, this could change as volatility increases along with high inflation levels and muted interest rate hikes.

Moreover, the universe of global equity managers has a bias towards the volatility factor, meaning that most active global equity managers tend to underperform when market volatility increases. This trend has been very consistent over the last 15 years as shown in the graph below.

Having an equity income strategy within a global equity portfolio is therefore a good way to reduce exposure to volatility or to bring more stability to the returns of an overall equity strategy.

Dividend investing does not simply equate to selecting stocks with the highest yield. Investors should look at strategies that focus on the sustainability of the dividend and understand how dividend distributions of a stock has evolved over time.

For example, we like the investment approach of the Threadneedle UK Equity Income fund which looks for stocks where the company's profitability has fallen below its historic average but core franchise remains attractive. This ensures that the strategy is not trapped into investing solely in dividend champions.

Investing in global equity income does however not necessarily mean selecting strategies that are solely focused on this factor or funds labelled as such. It can also be achieved by investing in certain equity markets or regions that exhibit higher dividend yields. The UK stockmarket is currently the highest yielding market within the developed equity world with a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.85%. With a similar dividend yield, listed infrastructures are also an attractive segment of the equity market. They provide essential services and operate in monopoly-like competitive positions in stable and regulated industries. Investors benefit from resilient cashflows and predictable income potential. Infrastructure assets also tend to have the ability to increase their prices in line with inflation either through contractual arrangements or regulation. Therefore, global infrastructure tends to perform well in high-inflation environments.

So, being overweight the FTSE 100 or invested in listed infrastructure can also prove to be a source of yield enhancement in a global equity portfolio.

To conclude, income investing has lagged in terms of performance over the last five years as high-yielding stocks have not generated the same level of excitement and enthusiasm as high growth technology stocks. They are however very relevant in a diversified multi-asset portfolio due to their low correlation to the volatility factor and the compounding effects of dividends over time. At a time when volatility is expected to increase as central banks gradually withdraw their support in the post-pandemic world, income investing definitely has a place in a well-diversified portfolio.

Alain Zeitouni is head of multi-asset at Russell Investments