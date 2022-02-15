Deep Dive: European names have clearer focus

For many years, the distinguishing features of the European equity market have been their high sensitivity to global growth through the cyclical export sector; the influence of negative interest rates courtesy of the ECB; and their relative shortage of growth stocks. Though, more recently, regional differences in management of Covid-19 have become market factors in their own right.

As several European nations lift Covid-19 restrictions, the shift from pandemic to endemic could start to become reality. Although hospital admissions in Europe are still growing, numbers are significantly below what was seen in the Delta wave and the number of patients in intensive care has not materially increased. While remaining vigilant for new variants, the World Health Organisation recently reported that it should be possible to respond to new variants "without re-installing the kind of disruptive measures we needed before". Any new virus headlines argue for setbacks rather than outright losses.

With the pandemic picture improving, the revitalisation of global trade flows and improving domestic demand, European equities' success story has hit a headwind sooner than expected. The recent ECB meeting swiftly changed from typical to turning point after inflation rose above the 2% target for the seventh month in a row setting a new eurozone record of 5.1%. ‘Transitory inflation' was swiftly replaced with "unanimous inflation concerns" as previously relaxed members of the ECB pivoted.

Labour markets have become another focal point for central bank policy. Eurozone unemployment hit a record low of 7% principally driven by a rise in employment in younger workers. With President Christine Lagarde refusing to rule out rate hikes this year money markets have priced in a 50bp increase in 2022, which would take rates back to zero for the first time in eight years. Attention will be given to the additional comments from policy makers in weeks to come but it is likely that the ECB will have a more cautious approach than the Fed and the Bank of England, focusing on fast-tracking the end of bond purchases before hiking at the end of the year.

European markets have had a turbulent start to the year with a clear rotation from growth to value. The record inflation numbers seen were largely driven by the double digit increases in energy costs and as a result, the brightest spark among value plays is the European energy sector. Oil capacity continues to look very limited due to OPEC+ already lagging behind its 2022 quota, which in turn will mean that already-tight inventories will continue to be squeezed and will fall well below pre-covid levels.

The post-Covid recovery story and continued accelerating demand will provide an extra kicker to this trend via earnings and cashflows. An increase in shale production could provide an argument for long-term lower oil prices, but as shale growth is expected to be on the more cautious side compared to previous years, this is less of a concern.

ESG is also favourable compared to the US sector; European names have a clearer focus on delivering on their investment plans for decarbonisation and are trying to transform into diversified energy companies.

Crucially, these plans are not holding them back from increasing dividends and distributions.

The outperformance of the European energy sector has been accelerated by the tensions in Ukraine and Russia. Russia provides a sizeable proportion of Europe's energy including around a third of the continent's natural gas supplies. Any sudden de-escalation of tensions could cause a drop in oil and gas prices, but as the long-term fundamentals remain sound this is likely to be more of a short-term headwind. However, Russia is unlikely to turn off the taps completely on either a short-term or long-term basis. Moscow needs funds and further escalation would push Europe to coordinate their efforts in permanently replacing Russian energy sources.

Baylee Wakefield is a strategist, multi-asset and macro, at Aviva Investors