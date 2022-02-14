Deep Dive: 2022 may be the year for European equities to shine

So far in 2022 European equity market returns have navigated the first month relatively unscathed, in sharp contrast to the US market and especially the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. Given Europe's greater-than-normal valuation discount versus the US, we think this year and especially the first half of 2022 may be the time for European equities to shine.

The motto for equity markets in recent years should have been to expect the unexpected! Who would have thought that during a pandemic over a two-year period the US equity market would rise close to 50%? Over the same period to the end of last year the European equity market rose around 20% as measured by the STOXX Europe 600 index.

Sector weighting variations account for much of this difference. The US market has much larger technology and growth stock exposure. But this may be to Europe's benefit this year. Europe's greater exposure to cheaper cyclical and value sectors such as autos, financials, materials, energy, industrials and healthcare tends to benefit from a greater emphasis on valuation discipline and a value style bias.

As the pandemic developed the US chose to live with coronavirus and had fewer restrictions than Europe. The US economy recovered at a faster pace in 2021 as a result. Europe chose to impose more restrictions during the Omicron wave late last year and these still exist today.

Take all these factors together and we see five key supports for European equities over 2022:

Following a sharp derating in valuations in 2021 Europe is at an attractive discount based on the historical valuation relationship. With a backdrop of tighter monetary policy, we expect valuation discipline to become a much more important factor for equity investors than in recent years. Inflationary pressures and in particular the tightness of the labour market are more acute issues in the US, and we expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates materially, meanwhile the ECB is under less pressure. The NASDAQ 100 index tripled in the last five years. The highest valued growth stocks are most at risk in a backdrop of growing inflationary pressures and the US weighting to this group of companies is much larger than that in Europe. Consumer service sectors such as travel, leisure and entertainment account for a larger proportion of the European market. As the Omicron wave recedes, we expect demand to normalise this year and these sectors to support the European equity market. China's restrictive policy agenda is showing signs of reversing. The European Industrial sector is much larger than the US and has much greater direct exposure to the Chinese export market.

What to watch out for - what might go wrong?

We do not like the troop build-up by Russia on the Ukrainian border. At a time when the European continent is in the middle of an energy and especially a gas crisis due to supply problems, any hostile move by Russia would likely cause a further sharp rise in energy costs. Another Covid-19 variant may cause another risk-off move in financial markets. Given the incredible response from the pharmaceutical industry in quickly developing new vaccines we would assume this would present a delay to the recovery. If supply chain disruption persists for longer combined with an energy price spike, equity markets would likely derate as fears grow that the European Central Bank would be forced to take action on raising rates earlier than is forecast. However, we expect supply chain issues to fade towards the second half of this year.

What are we excited about?

European equities are well supported by 9% earnings growth forecast for 2022, solid economic growth forecasts, and many industries that should finally recover as the year develops all at an attractive valuation level. After many years of lagging the US equity market, 2022 appears to present an opportunity for investors to switch to Europe.

Terry Ewing is head of equities at Mediolanum International Funds