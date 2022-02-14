Deep Dive: Bounceback increased volatility in European markets

Europe has bounced back robustly from the depths of the pandemic. Economic growth in the eurozone reached 5.2% in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund. This is a level not seen since the 1970s.

Consumers and companies are spending cash built up during the crisis, when lockdowns and other restrictions meant they were enforced savers. And, in some sectors, particularly industrial companies, business activity is only now returning to pre-pandemic levels, which suggests scope remains for further growth.

While this release of pent-up demand is clearly a positive for European companies, such a sudden gear change has also created cost inflation, stoking concerns about rising prices and interest rate increases that have triggered volatility in equity markets.

However, it is important to remember these worries may be overdone. It is still too early to know what will happen with rising inflation, whether it is transitory or a longer-term issue, and how far interest rates will need to be hiked to address it.

What we should also remember is that rising prices in Europe, as elsewhere, are being driven by an exceptionally strong increase in demand and that is a positive for a broad range of businesses across the continent.

Quality companies with pricing power should be able to pass on higher costs to customers. A lag of three to six months means a short-term hit to earnings, reflected in lower share prices, but those of us investing for the long term can view this as an opportunity to invest in companies with strong long-term growth potential at reduced valuations.

Greater demand is also enabling some companies to improve their margins, because production volumes are increasing while fixed costs are not.

There are other reasons to be positive on the outlook for European companies. Even when interest rates start to rise, they are likely to remain exceptionally low for some time.

In addition, the European Union's €800bn coronavirus recovery fund is providing a significant boost for the economies hardest hit by Covid-19, with Italy and Spain expected to be the main beneficiaries.

The economic fortunes of these southern European nations seem to be improving more generally. Italy has been a growth laggard for many years, but IMF forecasts show Italy's economy expanding by 3.8% in 2022, putting it on a par with the eurozone as a whole.

On unemployment too, there are encouraging signs. Joblessness in the eurozone was down to 7.2% in November 2021, not far off pre-pandemic levels, and as economic growth continues there is scope for this to fall further.

Inevitably geopolitical wild cards will emerge from time to time, such as the current drama in Ukraine, which is unlikely to be resolved quickly. We take a long-term view though and we see considerable value in Europe. One sector where we have identified an opportunity is financials, where we have been adding to our position in Dutch insurance company ASR Nederland.

The company has first-class management and while insurance is a mature market, ASR Nederland is achieving growth as a consolidator. It is also likely to benefit from interest rates edging up, which will reduce the amount of capital it has to hold to offset future liabilities. This cash may be used to finance further acquisitions or for dividends or share buybacks.

On the flipside of the coin, because our strategy is to invest in profitable companies with proven business models, we are steering clear of IPOs by companies achieving fast growth, but which are yet to make a profit.

There is no shortage of companies with tried and trusted business models in Europe and the size and diversity of the market mean stock-pickers using a selective approach can unearth interesting opportunities, particularly among small caps, whose growth potential is often overlooked because of their size.

David Walton is manager of Marlborough European Special Situations fund