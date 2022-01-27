Deep Dive: 'Concerns over US valuations'

As 2022 gets under way, investors continue to express their concerns about lofty US equity valuations.

And for good reason: US market returns have been dominated by a handful of growth names, like Tesla, Apple and Nvidia, which have high price-to-earnings ratios (P/Es) and the potential to underperform if, or more likely when, the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.

However, I believe there is an important distinction between ‘growth' and ‘speculative growth' stocks in the US. While I have concerns about the latter, I am happy to invest in quality growth businesses which are profitable, exhibit a strong growth trajectory, earnings momentum and dominate their sectors. They include Adobe, Microsoft and Ansys.

Investment Week digital edition - 31 January 2022

Once investors look beyond the speculative growth names, valuations in the US do not look so stretched in comparison to other developed markets. Clearly, the S&P 500 index looks expensive at the top level because of the likes of Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple.

We currently have a 36% allocation to US equities in the Rathbone Strategic Growth Portfolio, which accounts for more than half of our total exposure to equities at 66%. We own more names in the US than in any other market, although, admittedly, this is more by default than design.

It is a function of where we have identified companies that meet our criteria based on more absolute risk/return, rather than index relative factors. We do not make a dedicated allocation to US equities and simply allocate to a US equity sleeve and manage it versus a US benchmark. This might conflict with the absolute nature of the funds' investment objectives.

Our funds have two equally weighted objectives: risk and return. When it comes to the latter, the purpose of the equity portfolio is to drive returns, particularly at a time when bonds are challenging because real yields are negative. We are certainly not looking to reduce risk through our equity allocation and have plenty of other tools at our disposal to do this, like government bonds and put options to name but a few. As US companies have tended to generate higher returns on invested capital over the long term compared to their overseas counterparts it is not surprising we find more candidates there which meet our return objectives.

It is important to stress we are not focused on outperforming the US index over the very near term. We prefer to take a three to five-year view with our investments, which helps to explain why we favour quality growth stocks and quality cyclicals even if it means paying a premium at times. In view of our approach we are not currently rotating into deep value stocks in areas such as transport or hospitality, for example, even if it may mean giving up a bit of short-term performance. However, I can understand why a US equity manager might feel under pressure to do so.

The key risk to US equities this year is not that there will be interest rate rises, but the number. Goldman Sachs spooked investors with their prediction of four in 2022 while hawkish comments from Fed Open Market Committee members added fuel to the fire. In my view the Fed's bark will most likely be bigger than its bite. It has been notable over the past decade how often its tough talk has changed market behaviours and credit availability without having to take action.

We have been concerned the consensus was too complacent on inflation since the first half of last year.

The ‘transitory' narrative seemed overly optimistic given we had already seen 15 months of shocks to the global economy.

We started to rebalance our equity portfolios towards financials, energy and quality cyclicals, like Caterpillar and Morgan Stanley, as a result.

We continued to add to these through the second half of 2021. Now we are moving back into our preferred growth names again following the weakness year-to-date.

This year, we expect to see year-on-year multiple contraction in the US, and as long-term investors, this should present us with an opportunity to add further to the quality growth names we like. These are businesses we want to own through the cycle, as they offer us the best chance of continuing to meet our return targets.

David Coombs head of multi-asset investments at Rathbones