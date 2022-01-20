Stock Spotlight: Microsoft makes a play as it eyes a vision of the future

While the deal, which makes Microsoft the world's third largest games company behind Tencent and Sony, was met with positive clamour by the markets, the Satya Nadella-headed firm will have to wrangle ongoing investigations into a toxic workplace at its new business, which saw more than 20 employees leave last year over sexual harassment and discrimination claims.

Despite this, investors are confident the purchase will solidify Microsoft's place in the gaming market, while potentially opening the virtual door to the nebulous world of the metaverse.

Impossible to avoid

Stephen Yiu, chief investment officer and fund manager of LF Blue Whale Growth, described the tech giant as "arguably the highest quality business in the world", adding the recent deal appears to be the firm "setting their stall out to be the highest quality business in the world for many years to come".

While the business now has a firmer foothold in the gaming world, Yiu points to the rest of its offerings to explain what makes Microsoft "a better hedge against inflation than an investment in the FTSE 100".

"What makes Microsoft so compelling is its ubiquitous computing (Windows) and office (Microsoft 365) software, its growing cloud business and now its push into the gaming, and likely metaverse, space," he explained.

"Not only are many of Microsoft's products impossible to avoid, but they also run most of them through a subscription service, meaning predictable revenues and a steady income stream."

Senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Susannah Streeter also noted the firm's inflation defence potential, as Microsoft rationalised a plan to avoid the largely expected negative impact on tech stocks.

"As businesses seek to become more efficient as costs rise, they will flock to Microsoft's software products like its cloud-based offerings," she said. "Prices have certainly been running rampant, so investors will be keenly watching for clues as to whether those expectations have become reality.''

Streeter added that Microsoft had benefitted from the shift to working and learning from home with its cloud computing and was one of the few companies that could stomach the costs of building such infrastructure, as a $21bn capital expenditure bill in the last financial year suggests.

George Boyd-Bowman, manager of the Liontrust US Opportunities fund, described the company as "one of the best ways to play" the shift of workloads to the cloud.

He added the firm is a "relatively rare software company" that is able to sustain a 15% top line growth over the coming five years despite its valuation "more akin to a consumer staple company like Proctor & Gamble offering just low single digit sales growth".

Fourth industrial revolution

Microsoft sits at the forefront of designing and utilising the "fourth industrial revolution", according to manager of the Stonehage Fleming Global Best Ideas Equity fund Gerrit Smit, who explained the company had developed a "strong service and solution culture", shifting from its earlier sales driven one.

"While the provision of solutions in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, the internet of things and cyber security are the growing future business drivers, in the interim Microsoft is totally entrenched in business and people's private lives," he said.

"The group is leading the design of new technologies, which in turn support economic growth.

"To illustrate the result of its success, the share has compounded close to double digits since its peak at the end of 1999 preceding the burst of the technology bubble."

He added that the recent deal may mark Microsoft as an early leader in the race to the metaverse, owing largely to its "complete and self-sufficient" offering in the space.

"With the low interest rate it currently earns on its cash, and the relatively fair valuation they pay, the deal can be immediately accretive to earnings on completion.

"If well managed, and we have little reason for doubt, this one plus one can add up to well over three over time."