Will booming private markets lead to success for private equity trusts?

Global private equity experienced a record-setting year in 2021, with numerous fundraisings and deals as companies looked to stay private for longer and investors hunted for alternative assets.

While performance wise private equity trusts had a similarly strong year, their overall success was more complicated, and the outlook for the sector is less than clear.

At the beginning of 2021, analysis from PwC forecast that private market assets are set to expand by between $4.2trn and $5.5trn by 2025, which would mean a market of $13.7trn to $15trn, or over 10% of global AUM.

While several asset management houses announced new private equity departments and expertise, the long-standing private equity investment trust sector had its own moment.

"The benefits of an investment trust accessing private equity through a closed-ended company is that they turn high-return but illiquid assets into a vehicle that provides liquidity for shareholders," explained Rob Morgan, analyst at Charles Stanley.

Private equity trusts dominated the performance tables for trusts in 2021, with four finding their way into the top ten, according to Quilter Cheviot's figures.

Baillie Gifford's Schiehallion topped the table with an impressive 103.1% return, BMO Private Equity and NB Private Equity returned 66.2% and 65% respectively at fourth and fifth and Standard Life Private Equity scraped into tenth at 49%.

Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot, noted that along with the sector's dominance, the returns were far ahead of the top open-ended funds, whose top performer returned just 45.7%.

Private equity trust issuance was also relatively strong last year at £1.2bn, according to a Numis report, with Schiehallion, Chrysalis and HG Capital all raising significant sums. However, the broker noted that "many of the longer-established funds continue to trade on discounts".

Indeed, despite strong performance, only one of the top-performing trusts is trading on a premium, Schiehallion, while the other three sit on hefty double-digit discounts.

Analysts point out it can be hard to compare discounts in the private equity sector as net asset values can be very stale and historic.

"Oakley is a classic case," explained William Heathcoat Amory, co-founding partner at Kepler.

"It looks ‘expensive', but given the NAV is only from 30 June, if the NAV subsequently increases 10% (pure guess illustrative purposes only) then the actual discount might actually be 15%."

However, despite this, the sector has struggled with persistently wide discounts for some time and Dzmity Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, noted that "it is a brave person that bets on the discounts narrowing".

"That said, yield and good long-term returns (and currently short-term performance after a good year for the sector) are likely to make these trusts more popular with private investors, for now at least, especially at a time when we hear more about the benefits of alternative assets," he added.

However, for investors confronted with these trusts, they may be sceptical as to what is causing these discounts and if the trusts are doing anything to tackle them.

What is causing the discounts?

For his part, Morgan believes the funds deserve to be on less of a discount for what they offer, but one of the biggest issues is fees.

"A double layer of charges and some underlying performance fees can jack up the all-important OCF figure which then filters undesirably into client portfolio average figures," he explained.

According to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), the average ongoing charge for the private equity sector, excluding 3i, is 1.3%. To compare, the average charge for the UK All Companies sector is just 0.6%.

Experts in investment trusts often split private equity trusts into those that invest directly and those that invest in funds. Those that invest in funds are the ones that suffer the most from the "double layer of charges" that Morgan referred to.

By way of example, the £2.3bn Pantheon International trust said in its annual report that "look through charges" for the year to the end of May 2021 stood at £352m.

This double charging could partly explain why fund-of-fund private equity trusts have some of the worst discounts.

However, that way of splitting trusts became slightly more muddled in recent years as fund-of-fund trusts in particular have increasingly started making co-investments, meaning directly investing in some companies alongside some of their fund managers.

For example, Morgan noted the £2.3bn Pantheon International trust (PIP) "has been moving towards more co-investment in recent years rather than investing in funds, which helps to lower the fees their investors have to pay".

According to its website, PIP currently has 38% in primary investments, or new private equity funds, 33% in co-investments and 29% in secondary investments, which can be either in a fund or direct company.

The company said it made some co-investments in 2012 but its commitment to the strategy has meant the proportion of co-investment in the overall portfolio has been rising since 2013.

A review of the annual reports shows it has only been reporting look through costs for the financial year 2018 onward. In 2018 the costs stood at £490m, indicating it has been declining as the co-investment strategy takes hold.

PIP has an ongoing charge, as calculated by the AIC of 1.2%. This goes along with a performance fee, however, according to PIPs annual report.

In the year to the end of May 2021, no performance fee was required.

However, performance fees are another area that add significantly to cost. The vast majority of private equity investment trusts charge performance fees so a higher charge can indicate better returns.

Once including performance fees, the average charge for the sector rises to 1.4% and the Growth Capital sector, which includes some private equity trusts, hits 1.8%.

"We believe that the fees in private equity should be considered in context," said Helen Steers, manager of PIP.

"First of all, investors should bear in mind that private equity trust performance (which is provided net of all fees) generally beats public benchmarks over many time periods by a substantial margin."

She added that this performance is because it is a "super active asset class" and "requires a significant amount of resources in order to do it well".

Taking action

Steers is not alone in thinking that context and explanation are needed.

In fact, managers of private equity trusts believe one of the major causes of the discount is a misunderstanding of the sector, something they have vowed to tackle with increasing investor engagement and PR activity.

Alex Denny, head of investment trusts at Fidelity International, argued for fund-of-fund trusts, as investors become more familiar with the trusts they might re-rate.

"I think people are double discounting," he explained. "They are forgetting the fact that some of the assets they are invested in are already underlying securities which are on a discount, so they are getting them at a very cheap price."

Aside from an educational element, there has been some more tangible corporate action from these trusts.

Last year share buybacks occurred at Oakley Capital Investments, Pantheon International and ICG Enterprise.

"The asset class does not naturally lend itself to ongoing buyback programmes, however we believe targeted buybacks should be encouraged when discounts are excessively wide, and have been positive developments in the cases mentioned above," said Numis.

"We believe that more could be done by listed private equity, many of which adopted distribution policies post-Global Financial Crisis and may benefit from a more active approach to buyback to manage marginal supply/demand."