Outlook 2022 piece by piece: Sustainable investing

We ask the experts

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

At the end of last year, Investment Week was joined by an expert panel to discuss the industry and investment outlook for 2022.

We have broken down the interview into short chunks, focusing on just one question at a time.

In this part we ask: Following all the attention COP26 received in 2021, can we expect sustainable and impact investing to continue this year? 

Giving their answers were:

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at The Association of Investment Companies

Kel Nwanuforo, investment specialist from Asset Intelligence

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor

Ben Kumar, senior investment strategist at 7IM

Klisman Murati, founder and CEO of Pareto Economics

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar.

You can view previous parts here:

Part one: trends

Part two: Covid

and the full interview here.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Pacific AM appoints Will Thompson as first chief sustainability officer

Artemis appoints restructured fixed income team as partners following Foster's retirement

More on Funds

All-female team
Funds

DWS unveils all-women fund with focus on social issues

12-strong team

Alex Rolandi
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
Outlook for 2022
Companies

Podcast: A Fresh Take on 2022

Outlook for the year ahead

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 17 January 2022 • 1 min read
ii has reached a new agreement with Morningstar
Funds

interactive investor outsources production of rated lists to Morningstar to 'free up' analyst team

Methodology still owned by ii

Ellie Duncan
clock 17 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Terry Smith slams Unilever over company's ESG focus

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
02

Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years

12 January 2022 • 1 min read
03

Blue Whale's Yiu sells Amazon following 'immense' inflationary pressure

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
04

Schroders appoints Kyrklund and Bateman as co-heads of investment in bid to simplify management structures

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
05

US inflation reaches highest peak in 40 years

12 January 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

13 January 2022 • 4 min read
19 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot