Outlook 2022 piece by piece: Sustainable investing

We have broken down the interview into short chunks, focusing on just one question at a time.

In this part we ask: Following all the attention COP26 received in 2021, can we expect sustainable and impact investing to continue this year?

Giving their answers were:

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at The Association of Investment Companies

Kel Nwanuforo, investment specialist from Asset Intelligence

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor

Ben Kumar, senior investment strategist at 7IM

Klisman Murati, founder and CEO of Pareto Economics

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar.

You can view previous parts here:

and the full interview here.