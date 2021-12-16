Outlook 2022: What does the year hold for asset managers?

We ask the experts

James Baxter-Derrington
Investment Week was recently joined by an expert panel to discuss the industry and investment outlook for 2022.

Sitting down with news editor James Baxter-Derrington were:

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at The Association of Investment Companies

Kel Nwanuforo, investment specialist from Asset Intelligence

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor

Ben Kumar, senior investment strategist at 7IM

Klisman Murati, founder and CEO of Pareto Economics

Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar

Looking both backwards and forwards, the panel explored sustainability and COP26, inflation and the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant, among many others.

Each of the panellists also raised their key area to watch in 2022, with biodiversity, Chinese equities, Japan, monetary policy normalisation, globalisation and regulatory clampdowns among those to keep an eye on.

