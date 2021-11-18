Investment Conundrums: BlueBay's Riley on the move away from the 'great moderation regime'

The world is moving away from the "great moderation, lowflation regime," as inflation becomes persistently higher and climate change increases volatility, warned BlueBay Asset Management's David Riley.

Riley, who is chief investment strategist for BlueBay, said that while we will not return to the 1970s, the era of "low inflation, low growth, low volatility" is coming to an end, with central banks struggling to respond.

Riley noted this is not an "easy environment" for policymakers, due to the "unique nature of the recession and the unique nature of the recovery".

Inflation

He said that BlueBay has "certainly been in the longer-inflation camp, and we have broadly been positioned for that". He added he had been expecting inflation to be "higher and stickier" than the consensus view since before the recent inflationary spikes.

New BlueBay Impact-Aligned Bond fund targets issuers making positive impact

According to Riley, the market had underestimated how the rollout of the vaccine would allow for a rapid reopening of the economy with "plenty of pent-up consumer demand".

"We think those inflation pressures will remain pretty strong, and we are expecting headline inflation to likely exceed 6% around the turn of this year."

Even after the recent supply-chain disruptions and reopening effects wear off, Riley foresees a "rebound in airline fares and hotel lodging costs in the US from very depressed levels". Furthermore, the "big increase that we have seen in US house prices will start to feed through in terms of higher rents".

"Shelter costs account for around 30% of the US CPI index, so a rise in them will push inflationary pressures further."

All this means that "even going into 2022, inflation will remain meaningfully above the Fed's target," he said, predicting it averaging closer to 3% than its 2% target.

Growth

Despite the warnings on inflation, Riley generally has "a reasonably positive view in terms of the global growth outlook", believing the future would see "above-trend growth and above-target inflation, rather than a stagflation".

The one area he is more pessimistic on is the UK, which he described as the "canary in the coal mine of the inflation narrative", with the Bank of England appearing more hawkish than other central banks against rising inflation. While the central bank chose not to raise interest rates earlier this month, many of its Monetary Policy Committee members have indicated that a rate hike is on the horizon, in contrast to the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank.

BlueBay boosts special situations offering with two analyst hires

As inflation expectations rise, "[the BoE] wants to get ahead of that and reinforce its anti-inflation credentials by demonstrating it is responding to higher inflation".

This, combined with the fact that "the UK looks like it is going back down a path of fiscal austerity much sooner and aggressively than other countries", means Riley is not predicting a recession in the UK but rather stagflation.

However, he noted that "the main downside risk from a global growth perspective is actually China".

"The Chinese economy has slowed pretty significantly in the third quarter. There is a lot of stress among property developers and within the real estate market, which could potentially feed into the broader real estate market, which is an extremely important part of the Chinese economy and Chinese growth in recent years, estimated to be as much as 30% of GDP."

Nonetheless, he said a Chinese property crisis was "not our base case", saying he saw it as a "tail risk which has arguably got fatter".

Attractive assets

When asked which assets Riley is most positive on right now, he highlighted three areas: leveraged finance, particularly short duration credit, CoCo bonds and convertible bonds.

He said BlueBay had "increased its exposure to leveraged loans and collateralised loan obligation" as his team believes they are "a good source of income as rates are very low and expected to remain low".

Explaining his positivity on bank subordinated debt (CoCo bonds), he pointed to banks "reducing the amount of provisions that they have made against loan losses".

"They are also gaining from the increased activity in markets as we have seen from numerous earning seasons. And, as interest rates move higher and you get steeper yield curves, this is also positive for the banks because it helps boost their profitability and their net interest margin."

He added that convertible bonds give the fixed income house "some exposure to equity upside".