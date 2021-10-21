Stock spotlight: Supply chain issues weigh heavy but ASOS still good fit for 'patient investor'

As many rivals up their digital offerings, ASOS will need to work hard to keep growing market share.

From market open on Monday 11 October to its close on Wednesday 13 October, ASOS shed 17.3% of its share price, falling from £27.81 to £23. This continued the downward trajectory the firm has been on since its March 2021 peak, after which it has fallen more than 60%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Last week's decline was tied to the firm's full year results to 31 August 2021, which, despite bumper profits, warned that 2022 could see this number fall as much as 38%, citing Brexit and supply chain problems as key concerns.

Supply chain issues will affect not only stock availability but also add higher freight costs, which, combined with increased labour costs and rising return rates, will damage profits, even with an anticipated sales increase of 10-15%.

The fashion retailer also saw the departure of both its chief executive Nick Beighton, who leaves after six years in the role and will be replaced in the interim by chief financial officer Mat Dunn, and chair Adam Crozier, whose seat will be filled by former Punch Taverns chief Ian Dyson.

While the market responded negatively to the changes, manager of the BMO High Income trust Philip Webster argued the firm was "entering a new phase of execution following a period of mixed performance" and saw this as "an opportune time to change the executive team".

"A new set of eyes, drive and focus for the group should be positive," he reasoned. "While I expect some change, the board has been supportive of the current strategy and the main pillars are in place to drive the business forward."

Recovery levers

Margaret Lawson, investment director at SVM Asset Management, agreed that while the market has been spooked by the recent results, there are many positives for ASOS.

"Investors in ASOS have been unnerved by the departure of the chief executive, and weakness in EU and rest of the world divisions," she said. "The catalyst appears to have been supply chain challenges and some other pandemic related issues.

"I believe the company has levers to recover."

These levers include an opportunity in its recent acquisition of Arcadia and its brands, including Topshop, and an increased marketing expenditure to "assist international ambitions".

"The group's main focus should be on accelerating growth in the US and EU, having put the infrastructure in place to improve product offering, pricing, stock management and delivery."

Lawson added that many of the headwinds faced by ASOS are shared by the rest of the industry, with costs, supply chain and third-party availability among the common issues.

However, Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, argued this combination of concerns has come at a difficult time for ASOS.

"The tailwinds are easing and the ASOS bubble has burst," she said. "This bump in the road comes as there is a change in leadership at the top, adding a layer of strategic risk.

"ASOS is a huge player in the world of online shopping, but the pandemic has chivvied a lot of its bricks and mortar rivals to up their own digital offerings, so it will need to peddle hard to keep growing market share."

The firm has looked outside of the UK to increase this market share and has announced its intention to double the size of its Europe and US businesses over the next three to four years.

US expansion

Webster argued the firm has had trouble nailing its US offering but is now on the right path.

"ASOS has had issues getting the proposition in the US right, but now we believe that with the distribution centre up and running, SKUs growing, pricing aligned and a strong early performance from the recent acquisition of Topshop, they have the right infrastructure in place to invest behind the proposition," he reasoned.

However, he added that there are those who disagree.

"The US business is small today, £0.5bn of sales. The sceptics feel that the brand has not yet resonated with the consumer and has struggled to gain traction.

"They announced a partnership with Nordstrom recently, which they point to as evidence - would they need a partner if the proposition

was working?"

These sceptics also discuss the challenges the company faces across Europe, citing issues with Brexit and "delays getting products into

the region".

Webster said: "Time will tell whether ASOS can resolve these issues across Europe, but good quality businesses do not become bad overnight and while the short-term will be tough as supply-chain and freight rates continue to weigh on performance, the medium-term £7bn of sales and doubling of both the European and US businesses leads me to believe there is a lot of value here for the patient investor."