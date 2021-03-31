Link adds to unlisted investment in former Woodford fund

Link Fund Solutions has increased its investment in an unlisted US company while it conducts the winding up of LF Equity Income.

In a letter to investors trapped in the former Neil Woodford managed fund, the authorised corporate director announced it had joined with other shareholders to "make a further investment" in Mafic, a basalt fibre and thermoplastic resin producer founded in 2015.

"After carefully considering all relevant information, we considered this action to be in investors' best interests; specifically, this short-term investment protected the value of the asset and maximised likely future proceeds of sale," the letter explained.

Woodford investors 'must be prepared to go all the way to trial'

Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said the move is "likely to leave investors confused… as it suggests that the winding up of the Woodford Equity Income fund is a long way from completion".

Alongside this, the letter suggested investors will have to wait until late 2021 at the earliest to see the end of this process as the managers do not expect some assets to be sold before then.

"At this stage we are unable to advise you of the exact timings and amounts of future capital distributions as these are dependent upon the sale of these assets."

At 26 February 2021, the total value of these remaining assets was £164.2m.

Investors may also have been surprised to learn that Link was unaware of the relationship between Acacia Research Corporation and former manager Neil Woodford until his interview with The Sunday Telegraph in February.

In December 2020, Link completed a transaction with Acacia to offload a portfolio of 19 healthcare stocks for £223.9m, more than a 50% writedown to the values the ACD had reportedly been close to securing from a consortium led by WG Partners, before it fell through in February 2020.

'No chance': Answers needed as industry reacts to Woodford's slated return to fund management

During his slated return to the industry, it was revealed that Woodford had been advising Acacia on these assets and would form the "cornerstone" of his new operation, WCM Partners. It remains uncertain as to exactly when Woodford and Acacia began their relationship.

"We did not become aware of the relationship between Mr Woodford and Acacia, a US-listed entity, until this was published in The Sunday Telegraph," the letter stated.