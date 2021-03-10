Five Easy Pieces: What were the biggest stories from February?
Recapping last month's top stories
Neil Woodford is back. Maybe.
February was filled with big events across asset management as Neil Woodford returned to the spotlight, Chuka Umunna called out the IA board's lack of diversity and the Dasgupta Review revealed the "devastating cost to nature" of our economic decision making.
The hiring scene remained extremely busy and the inaugural Race Equality Week was welcomed across the industry, while this month's sector focus turns its attention to China.
More on Global
Most read
Back to Top