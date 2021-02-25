A false dawn or green revolution? Picking apart the UK Government's ten-point plan

Among the policies is a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

The UK Government's ten-point plan for a 'green industrial revolution' is pushing investors to funnel money into green infrastructure, but fund managers warn this will not necessarily amount to sure-fire investment success.

The new raft of environmental policies, which were first announced in November last year, aims to mobilise £12bn of government investment and potentially more than three times that amount from the private sector.

Among the policies is a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, a key component to the low-carbon agenda being pushed by Downing Street.

The plan aims to accelerate the UK's path to net zero carbon emissions and will require a massive investment in infrastructure, including £1.3bn in charging stations alone over the next four years and the quadrupling of existing offshore wind capacity.

"We see good opportunities long term in the charging infrastructure," Mark Lacey, portfolio manager of the Schroder Global Energy Transition fund, said.

Globally, it is estimated that to meet the announced phasing out of combustion engine vehicles so that they represent 25%-30% of all vehicles sold by 2030, $80bn per year of investment will be required for charging infrastructure.

"In order for electric vehicles to work, you cannot have one or two high voltage charging stations in the UK. That leads to a huge amount of range anxiety, regardless of the fact that most people travel less than 30 miles on average for each journey," Lacey added.

Jonathan Waghorn, co-manager of the Guinness Sustainable Energy fund, told Investment Week the energy transition "will drive enormous growth", with some sectors operating in the clean energy field showing a 10%-20% growth potential.

"We are looking to tilt our portfolio to those growth areas," he added.

Green evolution

Gianluca Minella, head of infrastructure research, alternatives at DWS, said he sees "a growing infrastructure investment gap, and private capital increasingly playing a key role in these sectors".

John Fleetwood, director of responsible and sustainable investing at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research, also believes there is a supercycle booming in investments focusing on clean energy infrastructure.

"The flows of money and IPOs involving clean energy infrastructure and energy efficiency are accelerating," he said.

"Funds focusing on the energy transition are also emerging (for example, the Schroder Global Energy Transition and Ninety One Global Environment funds) at an increasing rate.

"It appears too that demand from an investor base which is becoming more aware of these issues is set to increase commensurately."

James Alexander, the CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), which represents UK fund managers, told Investment Week there is a "huge appetite" from investors as they become more sustainably minded.

Alexander said: "Investors want to 'green' their portfolio because they know this is the future".

Archie Beeching, director of responsible investing at Muzinich & Co, sees no reason why asset managers would not want to partake in this structural growth trend.

"It should be clear to investors by now that the potential scale of green investment opportunities in the new economy is enormous".

However, the government's plan to restart the economy post-pandemic with a green industrial revolution and 250,000 new green jobs has some grey areas.