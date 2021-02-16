Return of the Lockdown Laggards? Investors eye 'Covid casualty' stocks to prepare for 'revenge spending'

Stocks in leisure giants such as Cineworld rocketed on news of the Pfizer vaccine breakthrough last autumn

As the meteoric rise of 'stay-at-home' stocks in 2020 is unlikely to continue this year, asset managers say demand will hold up for these companies in the long run, but investors should look elsewhere in the near term.

The Covid-19 crisis hammered physical retailers, forced millions to work from home and stoked demand for streaming services.

When it first became apparent the virus would lead to economic destruction across the developed world, as in Asia, the FTSE 100 plunged from 7,403.92 on 21 February 2020 to a low of 4,993.89 on 23 March 2020.

As the pandemic raged on and kept most people from leaving their homes, investors piled into stocks such as Zoom, Amazon, AO World, and Ocado, punishing stocks in businesses they could no longer enjoy - such airlines and cruise lines.

GAM's Lyons: 'Game not over' for FAANG stocks ahead of 'huge' technology runway

Almost one year after the Covid-19 induced stockmarket crash, the biggest winners in the UK equity market have been online retailers and betting service providers, according to data compiled by AJ Bell.

"Since 21 February 2020, the best-performing stocks have included online retailers such as AO World, and those whose price points were best attuned to shoppers' needs in straitened economic times, such as B&M European Value Retail," Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

"Other winners have included bookmakers Entain and Flutter, thanks in part to the deregulation of US markets and thanks in the main to punters looking for something to do while stuck at home, a trend which has also helped 888 and Gamesys," he added.

Young investors also piled into stocks like never before, armed with nothing more than a smart phone and a lot more free time.

"Increased interest in recovering stockmarkets from sofa-bound traders may have helped CMC Markets and Plus500, too, while Premier Foods and Ocado have helped to keep a housebound nation fed and watered," Mould said.

Online electricals group AO World also had a stellar year; the company saw its stockmarket value soar and was the best performing stock of the past 12 months, with gains of 325%. Booming demand during the pandemic also pushed Premier Foods up by 171% and Ocado by 137%.

Covid catalysts

Colin Sebastian, senior research analyst at Baird, told Investment Week these stay-at-home stocks all benefitted "significantly" over the past year from changing consumer habits. Now, however, he questions "how much of that change is sustainable".

Richard Carlyle, equity investment director at Capital Group, said those companies best at leveraging the internet and technology have thrived during lockdown and will continue to attract investors.

Man GLG's Dixon eyes end to UK 'pariah status' as income fund AUM doubles

"Not only do these companies continue to offer strong secular growth, but they have resilient business models, which we became more reliant on during the pandemic.

"This is evidenced by the strong returns of these stocks before, during and since the Covid-induced sell-off last year. In our view, this is a long-term structural trend that is likely to continue."

George Boyd-Bowman, manager of the Liontrust US Opportunities fund, argued that Covid-19 has only accelerated many of the secular trends that were in place before the pandemic.

"The direction of travel is crystal clear and we do believe these changes remain sustainable," he told Investment Week.