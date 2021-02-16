GAM's Lyons: 'Game not over' for FAANG stocks ahead of 'huge' technology runway

Covid has only served to accelerate the move from 'Digital 3.0' to 'Digital 4.0', according to GAM Asset Management's Amanda Lyons, who said there is still a "huge runway ahead" in terms of how much more technology the world can continue adopting after it recovers from the pandemic.

Lyons, an investment manager on the firm's Disruptive Growth and Technology team, said this does not necessarily mean shunning the mega-cap FAANG stocks and hunting among only the newest, smallest companies for the 'Amazons of tomorrow'.

Rather, she said some of the larger tech names remain attractive, although under-researched companies will generate attractive alpha.

"We are still positive on FAANGs - particularly Facebook, which has been a core holding in the portfolio and remains so. This is partially because we think it looks so cheap from a valuation perspective," she said.

"We do not think it is game over for FAANG companies and that they are not going to dominate, it is just that in terms of upside potential, we believe there are some better growth opportunities outside of these mega caps.

"If you look at [FAANGs'] performance over 2020 it was good; we are still talking an average growth of 50%-60% for all of them. But if I look at our portfolio, a lot of our holdings were triple-digit, rather than double-digit, growth names."

An example from the portfolio is Pinterest, a US-domiciled image-sharing social media network which allows users to create 'boards' and categorise groups of images they have saved.

"We think Pinterest provides a much better opportunity over the near term compared to the likes of Facebook and Google. It is at a much earlier stage and is a much more niche platform," Lyons explained.

"With these types of companies, the first part is always getting the audience and the second part is monetising that audience. In this sense, Pinterest has really made huge strides forwards in 2020 and we are seeing that continue into 2021. I actually think they will up their game this year."

The investment manager pointed out the platform comprises users that are "ready to shop", and it has utilised this by creating a verified merchants programme, allowing sellers to upload a catalogue of products and therefore enabling customers to buy a range of products in "just a few clicks".

Generally speaking, Lyons said luxury brands have undergone the biggest transformation since the pandemic, with many brands previously reluctant to relinquish the physical shopping experience in favour of an online one.

"Luxury brands have had to embrace this change and, if anything, we are going to see it accelerate," she said.

"This is where Facebook is still quite an interesting investment. You are seeing a big adoption in personalised shopping experiences using WhatsApp as an example. That is not monetised at the moment but we know Facebook is considering this."

Extracting US alpha outside the FAANG phenomenon

While online retail has been one of the "huge beneficiaries" of Covid, according to the investment manager, she said numerous other sectors including healthcare and cloud-based technologies have achieved rapid levels of growth and will only continue to do so over the longer term.

"In the US, the digital percentage of total GDP is still only just over 5%. The UK is one of the most advanced in the world, and that's only at 10%," she reasoned. "There is a huge runway ahead in terms of the amount of the economy that can still be digitalised."