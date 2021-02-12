Sweet taste of success: Venture capital-backed firms toast year of growth despite pandemic

Andrew Wolfson, CEO Pembroke
Companies that have grown stronger through the crisis are those where management did not panic, took stock of the situation and implemented a new strategy based upon trying several different scenarios. Not one single overarching change, but a number of small pivots.
From our portfolio of companies, we noticed businesses that have been able to innovate can flourish. A profitable, well-run business (whether large or small) is still viable. After all, consumers still need to eat, wear clothes, have an education and look after their health.
Granted, businesses in certain sectors have had to mothball, but the best ones have used it as an opportunity to plan their post-Covid strategy. Furthermore, some of our businesses in the hospitality or tourism sectors have pivoted with imagination.
Sourced Market had three food and retail shops in prime central London locations, which have been closed or quieter than usual over recent months. It has instead opened at a premium service station off the M1 near Leeds, in a location which promises to have a much higher footfall at this time.