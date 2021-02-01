Six UN Sustainable Development Goals unsupported by any ETFs

Six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are unaddressed by the passive funds industry, with no ETFs available for investors seeking to support those goals, according to research from TrackInsight.

The ESG Observatory, which has been developed by TrackInsight and Conser with support from the SDG Investors Partnership, has revealed that no ETF product has direct alignment with SDG 1, 3, 10, 15, 16 and 17.

The missing SDGs cover poverty elimination, good health and wellbeing, reduced inequalities, life on land, peace, justice and strong institutions, and a global partnership for sustainable development.

A further seven are served by fewer than five ETFs, while only two (SDG 7 and 13) have assets totalling more than $1bn directly aligned with their targets.

Of these, SDG 13, targeting climate action, comprises the vast majority of UN SDG-aligned ETFs, with 155 funds totalling $49.1bn, or 68% of the total assets.

However, the research also revealed that of a total 550 ESG ETFs only 41.2% are aligned with any UN SDG, which means 342 ESG funds, representing $102.7bn of assets, are non-SDG products.

Europe remains the ESG ETF hub, home to 368 funds representing $103.1bn, while the Americas have begun to catch up, offering 161 products with assets under management (AUM) totalling $68.7bn.

Asia Pacific trails far behind, providing investors access to 21 ESG ETFs worth a total $2.7bn in AUM, although all three regions saw positive flows to the space over Q4 2020.

MSCI is the index provider of choice for ESG ETFs, providing indices to 61.1% of global AUM, followed distantly in second place by Bloomberg, with indices created by the firm backing 10.4% of global AUM.

Unsustainable exclusions

More than half (59%) of ESG ETFs which utilise an exclusionary strategy, by which companies or industries that do not meet minimum standards are eliminated from consideration, score a sustainability rating of C+ or lower, according to Conser's ESG Consensus methodology.

Only one exclusion-based ETF achieves the highest A+ rating for sustainability, SPDR Bloomberg SASB Euro Corporate ESG UCITS ETF, compared to 29 'Best-in-Class' funds attaining the

top ranking.

This methodology selects the "most sustainable" companies or leaders across sectors, and only 7.5% of ETFs employing this approach score C+ or lower.

'Full Integration' funds, which factor ESG considerations into investment decisions to "mitigate risk or enhance returns", hold the second-highest number of A+ sustainability ratings, with 25 funds, although a higher proportion of this approach's products (25.9%) fall below a B- rating.

Nine thematic ETFs, which focus on a specific sustainability theme, qualify for the highest rating offered, with a total 44% of funds following the approach scoring either A+, A or A-.