Honeycomb IT targets share issuance after strong Covid-19 performance

Pollen Street's Matthew Potter hopes strong capital preservation through 2020's economic downturn alongside the disappearance of high-profile, large shareholders Neil Woodford and Mark Barnett will help propel Honeycomb IT back to a premium and enable it to raise cash and grow through what he believes will be "a good year" for the trust.

Potter said the damage Covid-19 wrought on the UK economy last year had given Honeycomb the chance prove it could provide a high yield alongside capital preservation and downside protection during stressed environments.

Despite a tricky period from March through to the summer, as unemployment ticked up due to lockdowns enforced to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the £337m trust continued its record of delivering positive net asset value returns every month since its December 2015 IPO.

The trust provides debt facilities to help non-bank lenders (NBLs) offer loans to individuals and SME, receiving an income stream from the interest it charges those NBLs and the cashflow they receive from customers.

Honeycomb is the senior debtor in all the loans it writes, with the NBL providing capital that sits junior to Honeycomb's, which Potter said gives the trust "well-collateralised positions in the investments we make".

"Honeycomb was established in a benign economic environment," Potter told Investment Week.

"For the past three years, I have been saying there is capital preservation and downside protection, but you have to prove that through a cycle. Hopefully we are now demonstrating that and we believe Honeycomb will continue to deliver very stable returns."

As a result of these stable returns, Honeycomb had traded consistently on a premium until October 2019, when Woodford and Barnett, who at one point held almost two-thirds of the trust's shares, became forced sellers.

When the pair began offloading their large stakes, the share price dropped and the trust fell from a 10% premium to a 7% discount in the space of five months, before Covid forced its discount as wide as 26.5% a month later.

But since the summer, the trust's rating has improved, now standing at a 5% discount, as has its liquidity, allowing it to move onto the main market.

Now, Potter wants to see the trust grow, after an attempted merger with from Pollen Street Secured Lending fell through in September.

Potter said once the trust returns to a premium, it would likely look raise capital in small batches of around £50m, with the management seeing a pipeline of investment opportunities in excess

of £1bn.

"We think there is a whole world of opportunity out there," he explained. "The market is growing and delivering significantly outsized yields for the risk we are taking.

"We think 2021 will be a good year for Honeycomb."