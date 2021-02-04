Biden in the White House: What does it mean for emerging market investors?

The next four years in the White House will undoubtedly be very different from the previous four years. Donald Trump has departed, along with his random tweets, indiscriminate tariff threats and ill-considered military pressure on countries such as North Korea and Iran.

The Democratic Party, world leaders, the Republican establishment, business leaders and investors are all happy to embrace a new chapter.

Five active US equity funds offering the most alpha since Trump's election

The Biden administration so far looks very much like the Clinton and Obama administration with moderate democrats in office.

Biden's focus will be global leadership, partnering with allies, climate change, and infrastructure with a focus on technology and equality for all Americans.

The continued easy monetary and fiscal policy will continue to put pressure on the dollar as rates will remain low for the foreseeable future.

All of this is very positive for the continued development and growth in emerging and frontier markets.

Historically, a weaker dollar has been positive for emerging and frontier markets performance, as as can seen in the charts below.

Foreign policy

Biden's administration will likely have a more measured and multilateral approach to foreign policy than the Trump administration.

While Biden has considerable past experience in foreign policy, relationships have evolved since his last stint in public office.

Overall, we expect that the Biden administration will have a more stable relationship with China and other regions including Europe and Mexico, which should result in an improved outlook for global trade and business confidence.

This should support a continued recovery in global manufacturing and a return to synchronised global growth, which is positive for emerging and frontier markets.

Trade/tech war

The trade/tech war between the US and China has long been a source of concern for many investors. Conflicts may persist, but tensions could ease in some areas.

'The worst outcome for markets': 'Electoral paralysis' as Trump bids to halt vote counting

We expect structural disagreements over technology, military and human rights to remain, and tensions may flare at any time, but overall, a Biden administration is likely to have a more balanced and communicative approach.

Biden will likely work with other countries to push China toward political and economic reform.